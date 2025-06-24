Tech Wrap June 24: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Google AI Mode, Vivo T4 Lite

Samsung has scheduled its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event for July 9 in Brooklyn, US. During the event, the company is expected to showcase its latest foldable smartphones, a new Galaxy Watch lineup, and more. The South Korean tech giant said in its announcement that the next-generation devices are designed around user-centric principles, incorporating Galaxy AI more deeply at the software level to deliver a more autonomous user experience. Samsung emphasized that AI’s role will expand beyond apps and tools, asserting that “AI will become UI”.

Google has introduced AI Mode in Search in India starting June 24. Previously tested in the United States, this feature is now available to Indian users as part of a Labs experiment. Initially rolled out in English, AI Mode is intended to transform the search experience by handling more detailed and complex queries. It generates AI-based responses supplemented with links to reliable sources, the company stated. Vivo T4 Lite 5G launched with MediaTek D 6300 Vivo launched its T4 Lite 5G smartphone in India on June 24. Priced from ₹9,999, this affordable 5G handset features the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It comes equipped with a 6.74-inch LCD screen offering a 90Hz refresh rate. A 6,000 mAh battery powers the phone, promising extended usage. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.

Lenovo launches Chromebook Plus 14 with more AI, Dolby Atmos In collaboration with Dolby Laboratories and Google, Lenovo has unveiled the Chromebook Plus 14. The device is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra chip and is the first Chromebook to support Dolby Atmos surround sound. It sports an OLED display and boasts a suite of built-in AI tools aimed at enhancing productivity, simplifying routine tasks, and improving overall interaction. Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 2: Check new features, eligible iPhones Apple has rolled out the second developer beta of iOS 26, bringing refinements to the interface and introducing features such as a Live Radio widget for Apple Music. This update marks the first revisions since the OS was announced at WWDC 2025. Notably, iOS 26 features a new Liquid Glass design, Apple Intelligence tools, and redesigned core applications.

Xbox app unifies Steam, Game Pass, more in major PC app update Microsoft is streamlining the PC gaming experience with a major update to the Xbox app for Windows. The update adds integration with Steam and other platforms, offering a unified library preview where users can access titles from Xbox, Game Pass, Steam, and Battle.net. This change aims to centralize access and simplify game discovery. Samsung opens pre-reserve for upcoming foldable devices, watches in India Ahead of the July 9 launch, Samsung has begun accepting pre-reservations in India for its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, along with new Galaxy Watch models. Customers can pay ₹1,999 to pre-reserve the devices and receive purchase benefits valued at up to ₹5,999.

VSCO to launch new iPhone camera app 'Capture' with film-style presets VSCO is preparing to release a new camera app for iPhone users, named Capture. Positioned as an alternative to Apple’s native camera app, Capture allows users to apply film-style presets before snapping photos—eliminating the need for editing after the shot, according to 9To5Mac. Google adds AI tools to Chromebook Plus devices with new update Google is enhancing its Chromebook Plus lineup with a major ChromeOS update. The update introduces AI-powered tools embedded directly into the operating system, designed to make daily tasks easier and more efficient without relying on external apps or extensions.