OnePlus confirms Nord 5 camera specs ahead of July 8 launch: Check details

OnePlus is set to launch its Nord 5 and Nord CE5 smartphones in India on July 8. Ahead of the event, the company has revealed the camera configurations for the OnePlus Nord 5. It'll feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). OnePlus previously confirmed the Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event

Date: July 8, 2025

Time: 2:00 pm IST

OnePlus Nord 5: What to expect

OnePlus confirms the Nord 5 will feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera with OIS. This primary sensor will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view. confirms the Nord 5 will feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera with OIS. This primary sensor will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view.

ALSO READ: VSCO to launch new iPhone camera app 'Capture' with film-style presets For the front, the phone will include a 50MP Samsung JN5 camera sensor with autofocus. OnePlus states both the front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, ensuring lifelike colour reproduction and detail retention, even in low-light conditions. The Nord 5 will also bring an upgraded LivePhoto functionality with Ultra HDR support, capturing 3-second motion shots. This feature records 1.5 seconds before and after the shutter press, rendering the cover photo in Ultra HDR quality. Under the hood, the Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, built on a 4nm process. It will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM, aiming to deliver high performance for gaming and multitasking.

OnePlus also claims the Nord 5 can run Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 90fps, with frame interpolation enabling up to 144fps. It's also said to run Call of Duty Mobile natively at 144fps. ALSO READ: Google brings AI Mode to Search in India: How it works and what it offers Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 5 will feature Cryo-Velocity VC cooling, which includes a large vapour chamber and graphene-based materials to manage thermals during extended gameplay and heavy workloads. OnePlus Buds 4: What to Expect Alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus will also launch its Buds 4 wireless earbuds. The company reveals the Buds 4 will feature real-time adaptive active noise cancelling (ANC), offering noise reduction depth up to 55dB across a 5,500Hz frequency range.