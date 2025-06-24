OnePlus confirms Nord 5 camera specs ahead of July 8 launch: Check details

OnePlus is set to launch its Nord 5 and Nord CE5 smartphones in India on July 8. Ahead of the event, the company has revealed the camera configurations for the OnePlus Nord 5. It'll feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). OnePlus previously confirmed the Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.
OnePlus Summer Launch Event
Date: July 8, 2025
Time: 2:00 pm IST
OnePlus Nord 5: What to expect
OnePlus confirms the Nord 5 will feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera with OIS. This primary sensor will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view.
For the front, the phone will include a 50MP Samsung JN5 camera sensor with autofocus. OnePlus states both the front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, ensuring lifelike colour reproduction and detail retention, even in low-light conditions.
The Nord 5 will also bring an upgraded LivePhoto functionality with Ultra HDR support, capturing 3-second motion shots. This feature records 1.5 seconds before and after the shutter press, rendering the cover photo in Ultra HDR quality.
Under the hood, the Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, built on a 4nm process. It will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM, aiming to deliver high performance for gaming and multitasking.
OnePlus also claims the Nord 5 can run Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 90fps, with frame interpolation enabling up to 144fps. It's also said to run Call of Duty Mobile natively at 144fps.
Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 5 will feature Cryo-Velocity VC cooling, which includes a large vapour chamber and graphene-based materials to manage thermals during extended gameplay and heavy workloads.
Alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus will also launch its Buds 4 wireless earbuds. The company reveals the Buds 4 will feature real-time adaptive active noise cancelling (ANC), offering noise reduction depth up to 55dB across a 5,500Hz frequency range.
The OnePlus Buds 4 will introduce a new Adaptive Mode, which intelligently balances the level of noise cancellation and environmental awareness based on surroundings. The earbuds will support Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0 codec, while offering 3D Spatial Audio for an immersive sound experience. The earbuds will be available in Zen Green and Storm Gray colour options.
