Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus confirms Nord 5 camera specs ahead of July 8 launch: Check details

OnePlus confirms Nord 5 camera specs ahead of July 8 launch: Check details

OnePlus confirms that the Nord 5 will sport a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera sensor and a 50MP JN5 front-facing sensor

OnePlus Nord 5
OnePlus Nord 5 (Image: OnePlus)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OnePlus is set to launch its Nord 5 and Nord CE5 smartphones in India on July 8. Ahead of the event, the company has revealed the camera configurations for the OnePlus Nord 5. It'll feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). OnePlus previously confirmed the Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event

  • Date: July 8, 2025
  • Time: 2:00 pm IST

OnePlus Nord 5: What to expect

OnePlus confirms the Nord 5 will feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera with OIS. This primary sensor will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view.
 
For the front, the phone will include a 50MP Samsung JN5 camera sensor with autofocus. OnePlus states both the front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, ensuring lifelike colour reproduction and detail retention, even in low-light conditions. 
 
The Nord 5 will also bring an upgraded LivePhoto functionality with Ultra HDR support, capturing 3-second motion shots. This feature records 1.5 seconds before and after the shutter press, rendering the cover photo in Ultra HDR quality.
 
Under the hood, the Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, built on a 4nm process. It will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM, aiming to deliver high performance for gaming and multitasking.
 
OnePlus also claims the Nord 5 can run Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 90fps, with frame interpolation enabling up to 144fps. It's also said to run Call of Duty Mobile natively at 144fps.
 
Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 5 will feature Cryo-Velocity VC cooling, which includes a large vapour chamber and graphene-based materials to manage thermals during extended gameplay and heavy workloads. 

OnePlus Buds 4: What to Expect

Alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus will also launch its Buds 4 wireless earbuds. The company reveals the Buds 4 will feature real-time adaptive active noise cancelling (ANC), offering noise reduction depth up to 55dB across a 5,500Hz frequency range.
 
The OnePlus Buds 4 will introduce a new Adaptive Mode, which intelligently balances the level of noise cancellation and environmental awareness based on surroundings. The earbuds will support Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0 codec, while offering 3D Spatial Audio for an immersive sound experience. The earbuds will be available in Zen Green and Storm Gray colour options.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google brings AI Mode to Search in India: How it works and what it offers

VSCO to launch new iPhone camera app 'Capture' with film-style presets

Google adds AI tools to Chromebook Plus devices with new update: Details

Microsoft Mu model brings on-device AI agent to Copilot+ PCs: How it works

Lenovo launches Chromebook Plus 14 with more AI, Dolby Atmos: Check specs

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in Indiasmartphones companies

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story