Google has rolled out its AI-powered search feature, AI Mode in Search, in India from June 24. Already in testing in the US, the feature is now available in India as a Labs experiment. Initially offered in English, AI Mode aims to change the way people use search by accepting longer, more complex questions and returning AI-generated answers backed by links to credible sources, Google said.

What is Google’s AI Mode in Search

Powered by Google's multimodal AI model (Gemini 2.5), AI Mode in Search allows users to speak a query, upload an image, or snap a photo using Google Lens and ask questions based on what they see. This includes practical use cases such as identifying a plant and asking how to care for it or uploading an image of a household item to ask how to fix it.

Available on the Google app for both Android and iOS, AI Mode also pulls in data from Google's Knowledge Graph along with real-time local and shopping information to offer more relevant answers. Google's AI Mode in Search: How it works Google said its AI Mode in Search is designed to tackle complex, multi-step questions that would normally require several individual searches. Whether it's comparing smartphones, planning a trip, or understanding how to complete a home improvement task, the tool uses the multimodal AI model to provide rich summaries with follow-up prompts and links for further reading.