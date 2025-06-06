Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 6 redeem codes to win rewards and emote

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 6 redeem codes to win rewards and emote

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 6. Here is a detailed guide on how to redeem the codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has shared redeem codes for June 6, giving players a chance to access special in-game rewards at no cost. These codes can be used to unlock items like exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited collectibles that add to the game’s appeal.
 
Since each code comes with a limited usage window and can only be used a certain number of times, players should redeem them quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.
 
Here are the active redeem codes for today, along with an easy-to-follow guide on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for June 6 are:
  • F1A2S3D4F5G2 
  • FX5C2V7B9N2G 
  • FY9U1I3O5PF4 
  • FD7S1A9G3HL2 
  • F9L3K7J1H5G5 
  • FO4I7U2Y9TK2 
  • FR3E9W6Q2ZJ2 
  • FC8V2B7N5ML 
  • FE5D8S1A4FH4 
  • F6Z1X8C3V9B6 
  • FV2B8N6M1JJ7 
  • FT4R7E2W8QG2 
  • FH6J8K2L5ZH5 
  • F8P4Q9R1S6DF

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
When a redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items like gold or diamonds, the player’s account balance is updated instantly.
 
These codes can unlock content such as Rebel Academy-themed skins, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and a range of cosmetic items.
 
Keep in mind, each code has a daily limit of 500 redemptions and stays active for just 12 hours, so it’s best to use them promptly.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

AI app to help goat farmers get fair price with weight estimates

Tech Wrap June 5: OnePlus 13s, Nintendo Switch 2, Sony State of Play 2025

Android 16 QPR Beta 1.1 brings security features introduced at Google I/O25

OnePlus 13s available for pre-orders in India: Check offers, price, specs

WWDC25: Apple may announce new head gestures, camera controls for AirPods

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story