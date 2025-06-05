Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Android 16 QPR Beta 1.1 brings security features introduced at Google I/O25

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 brings Google's Advanced Protection and bug fixes for Pixel phones, improving device security, app safety, and network protection

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has started rolling out Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1, the latest version of its Android Beta for Pixel devices, following its showcase at Google I/O 2025. This update functions as a bug-fix release and introduces Advanced Protection, a new suite of security features that it introduced at I/O 2025.
 
According to the June release notes, the update addresses several Pixel-specific issues such as unresponsive navigation buttons, lock screen glitches, and wallpaper effect crashes. Eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will receive the update over the air.

What does Advanced Protection do?

Device security
 
If a device is locked and unused for three days, it automatically reboots to minimise unauthorised access in cases of loss or theft.
 
 
App safety

Play Protect scans installed apps for threats and blocks installations from unknown sources. Support for memory tagging extension helps guard against memory corruption in supported apps.
 
Network protection
 
Includes 2G network protection (where supported) to avoid insecure and outdated network connections.
 
Web browsing security
 
Safe Browsing blocks harmful sites, and Chrome warns users about sites lacking HTTPS encryption. Certain high-risk JavaScript features are disabled to reduce threats.
 
Spam call protection
 
Caller ID and Automatic Call Screen in the Phone by Google app help detect and block spam calls in real time.

Bug fixes for Pixel devices

  • Fixed unresponsive navigation buttons in app drawer or recent apps view
  • Resolved media player progress bar issue on lock screen
  • Fixed crash when opening wallpaper effects
  • Addressed crash in the battery menu of the Settings app
  • Fixed display cut-off in wide clock format on lock screen
  • Corrected search button colour glitch while scrolling
  • Restored missing “Approve” button in Device Admin panel
  • Improved readability in photo picker dark mode
  • Fixed date display issue on the home screen
  • Resolved fingerprint unlock failure in multi-user low-power mode

Eligible Pixel devices

  • Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a
  • Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a
  • Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a
  • Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel Fold

Topics : Google Android Google Pixel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

