WWDC25: Apple may announce new head gestures, camera controls for AirPods

WWDC25: Apple may announce new head gestures, camera controls for AirPods

Apple may bring sleep-aware playback, stem-based camera triggers, and new head gesture controls to AirPods at WWDC 2025

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple is expected to unveil several new accessibility and control features for its AirPods line-up. According to a report from 9To5Mac, the company may introduce updates like sleep auto-pause, camera control, enhanced head gestures, and more.
 
While WWDC traditionally focuses on software and platform updates, Apple has a precedent for debuting new AirPods features via firmware updates. Last year, Apple introduced head gestures for select AirPods models, allowing users to nod up or down to answer or decline calls and notifications, enabling hands-free interaction.
 
Here are all the new features that might be coming to AirPods this year:

Apple WWDC 2025: New features for AirPods

Sleep auto-pause:
 
Apple is reportedly working on a feature that can detect when a user falls asleep while wearing AirPods, and automatically pause audio playback. Currently, users must rely on sleep timers within apps—something not universally supported. It’s unclear whether this will function independently or work in tandem with the Apple Watch, which already offers sleep tracking.
 
Camera Control:
 
Apple may also enable AirPods to act as a remote trigger for the iPhone or iPad camera. According to the report, users will be able to activate the camera shutter with a click on the AirPods stem, possibly even when the AirPods are not worn.
 
New head gestures:
 
Apple is also reportedly working on new head gestures for controlling Conversation Awareness mode on the AirPods. Currently, this mode—which lowers media volume and boosts nearby voices when the wearer begins speaking—can be dismissed by tapping or swiping on the AirPods stem. Soon, head gestures might provide an alternative way to exit the mode.
 
Audio Mix:
 
Apple is also said to be working on bringing iPhone 16’s Audio Mix feature to AirPods. The feature, introduced with the iPhone 16 series, uses AI to isolate voices from background noise and offers three voice modes: In-frame, Studio, and Cinematic. Its expansion to AirPods could provide more nuanced control of how audio is recorded and played back, especially during video recordings.

Apple WWDC 2025: What to expect

Apple is expected to announce sweeping visual updates across its operating systems, including iOS, macOS, and visionOS. A unified design language with translucent menus, dynamic motion effects, and a more cohesive interface experience is reportedly in the works.
Apple may also introduce a new naming convention across its software line-up—switching from iOS 19 to iOS 26, for example—to bring consistency in versioning across devices.
 
On the AI front, Apple could unveil a new developer software toolkit (SDK) for deeper integration of Apple Intelligence tools like Writing Tools into third-party apps. Additionally, the company is exploring partnerships with external AI providers, including Google and Anthropic, to complement its existing collaboration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

