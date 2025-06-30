Nothing Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: Smartphones set to launch in July

Several smartphone brands are set to launch new devices in India this July, including much-anticipated flagships and mid-range models. Nothing will kick off the month with the launch of its Phone 3 on July 1, while Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9 is expected to bring the next-generation Galaxy Z-series foldables. Vivo is also preparing to debut its first “FE” model in the X-series with the Vivo X200 FE. Other key launches expected this month include the OnePlus Nord 5 series, OPPO Reno 14 series, and more.

Here's a look at the major smartphone launches lined up for July in India.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Date: July 1 Ahead of the launch Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and will feature a 50MP periscope telephoto at the back. Design-wise, the smartphone will get a new "Glyph Matrix" system, a dot-matrix LED panel near the rear camera, replacing the old Glyph Interface. Nothing Phone 3: Expected specification Display: 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM: 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear camera: Triple camera set up with 50MP primary, 50 MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5150mAh

Charging: 65W wired, 20W wireless OPPO Reno 14 series Launch date: July 3 OPPO Reno 14 series will include Reno 14 Pro and Reno 14 smartphones. The company has confirmed that the Pro variant will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, while the standard variant is expected to be powered by Dimensity 8350 chip. Both the smartphones will feature AI-powered tools, including those for improving the camera performance.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: Expected specifications Display: 6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (3.5x) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50MP (AF)

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 80W wired OPPO Reno 14: Expected specifications Display: 6.59-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50MP (AF)

Battery: 6,000mAh

OnePlus Nord 5 series Launch date: July 8 OnePlus Nord 5 series will include Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 smartphones. Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus Nord 5: Expected specifications Display: 6.74-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor

RAM: LPDDR5X

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired charging OnePlus Nord CE 5: Expected specifications Display: 6.7-inch OLED, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 7,100mAh

Charging: 80W wired charging Samsung Galaxy Z series foldables Launch Date: July 9 Samsung has confirmed that it is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9 where it will be launching its next-generation foldable smartphones. Samsung said that the 2025 foldable models will be thinner, lighter, and more durable compared to their predecessors.

Besides the standard Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, Samsung is also expected to unveil a new Galaxy Z Fold “Ultra” model, and a new Fan Edition (FE) flip-style foldable. The South Korean technology giant could also preview its maiden tri-folding smartphone at the event. Vivo X200 FE Launch date: Yet to be announced Vivo X200 FE will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor coupled with a 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Vivo X200 FE will join the company’s flagship X200 series and will bring a camera system co-developed by the German optics brand Zeiss, similar to its elder siblings.