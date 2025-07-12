Meta acquires voice AI startup PlayAI as it continues to add talent

By Kurt Wagner

Meta Platforms Inc. has completed a deal to acquire PlayAI, a small artificial intelligence startup focused on voice technology.

The “entire PlayAI team” is set to join Meta next week, according to an internal memo that was reviewed by Bloomberg.The PlayAI group will report to Johan Schalkwyk, who recently joined Meta from a separate voice AI startup called Sesame AI Inc. Bloomberg News previously reported that the companies were discussing the acquisition.

Meta has made AI the company’s top priority this year, investing heavily in infrastructure such as chips and data centers, as well as recruiting top talent to build AI models and features. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a major restructuring of the company’s AI division, putting former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang in charge of the new group, which is named Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Financial terms of the purchase weren’t disclosed. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the acquisition, but declined further comment.

The PlayAI team’s “work in creating natural voices, along with a platform for easy voice creation, is a great match for our work and road map, across AI Characters, Meta AI, Wearables and audio content creation,” according to the memo.