Huawei FreeClips with C-bridge design launched in India: Price and features

Huawei FreeClips with C-bridge design launched in India: Price and features

The Huawei FreeClips with open-ear listening technology sport a unique C-bridge design and are available for purchase at a price of Rs 14,999

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Huawei has officially launched the FreeClips open-ear wireless earbuds in India. According to Huawei, these earbuds have been designed with a unique C-bridge structure and an ergonomic, non-intrusive fit to offer a comfortable and aware-listening experience. As per the company, with the self-adaptive left-right audio channels, each earbud can be worn on either ear, adding flexibility to form and function.

Huawei FreeClips: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 14,999
Colour: Beige, Purple, Black
 
The Huawei FreeClips earbuds are available for purchase starting July 11 on Amazon and the official RTC India website.
 

Huawei FreeClips: Details

Huawei FreeClips feature an open-ear design supported by a C-bridge structure. As per Huawei, this makes the earbuds well-suited for users who want to stay alert during commutes, workouts, or office hours, as it does not block background noise.
 
Each earbud includes a 10.8mm dual-magnet high-sensitivity driver, paired with Huawei’s enhanced dynamic bass algorithm, aimed at delivering clear vocals and deep low-end audio. For calls, the earbuds feature a multi-mic system backed by a deep neural network (DNN) algorithm, which is claimed to help suppress background noise for clearer voice transmission.
 
In terms of battery life, Huawei claims that the FreeClips offers up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 36 hours with the charging case. A quick ten-minute charge is promised to provide around three hours of listening.
Users can interact with the earbuds using gesture controls that work on various contact points, including the Acoustic Ball and the C-bridge. There’s also support for head movement-based controls, such as nodding to accept calls or shaking to reject them.

Topics : Huawei Earbuds Huawei Technologies

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

