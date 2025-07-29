BGMI's new set of redeem codes arrives: How to win skins, weapon upgrades

Krafton India has released a new set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Four sets of codes had been revealed so far, each consisting of fifty redeem codes. Now, with today’s batch, the total number of redeem codes released to date stands at 250. Players can use these codes to unlock various in-game items, including character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials.
To redeem the rewards, users must visit the official BGMI redemption site. The codes will remain valid until September 12, 2025. Any codes submitted via unofficial or third-party websites will be rejected.
BGMI official redeem codes released on July 29:
- DMZBZ7Q3Q6WB85PW
- DMZCZ9SUHJBHGSJK
- DMZDZQFPHFTH9PT5
- DMZEZRU5KTUF5MGK
- DMZFZHC9S75QJTC6
- DMZGZ9DG793DRUAW
- DMZHZ75EP9QAFSQ9
- DMZIZ6WPT7XH6PGD
- DMZJZ4N7Q7A93GHA
- DMZKZEV4KHQMV8TV
- DMZLZ3ANQG8KDGAV
- DMZMZXNATF894HGD
- DMZNZKBHQQ46CDTN
- DMZOZJAAMCSWXNV8
- DMZPZUFBH7B7SFGG
- DMZQZJQ978M5QC67
- DMZRZHA4JVGCE9VR
- DMZVZA65HXXSGAC7
- DMZTZ3XVVEKANU8A
- DMZUZQ8MGBWP4FQN
- DMZBAZUGVHQHC7H7
- DMZBBZHXJESHER59
- DMZBCZBQDGB9XXK8
- DMZBDZDMPW6NR84B
- DMZBEZNWXBFHB89J
- DMZBFZ4MVFPVJ55A
- DMZBGZQAA9FQRT5J
- DMZBHZ9R77C7XCG6
- DMZBIZW3DAMQFMVG
- DMZBJZ999GM953NS
- DMZBKZ9FGTDQFEM3
- DMZBLZNP9VNPR4PX
- DMZBMZ7HFST3W8VX
- DMZBNZ3AJJJM5B63
- DMZBOZEDR34TQMEN
- DMZBPZ6WK4AMG5V9
- DMZBQZGMAJF9X6QU
- DMZBRZPT97KDD8CW
- DMZBVZJNCJRGR83X
- DMZBTZPGHU9XDTUU
- DMZBUZE99HA9AR93
- DMZCAZ8UCHNKD97G
- DMZCBZUTN4T5CPAR
- DMZCCZ5VHXDC3G4D
- DMZCDZEHC7NKNDE9
- DMZCEZ3MD5A86UFE
- DMZCFZFNJE77CMXD
- DMZCGZCNJ5CJPDFC
- DMZCHZTNCFWH5SEH
- DMZCIZHRA9656JBG
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Rewards must be collected from the in-game mailbox within seven days; otherwise, they will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Once rewards are sent via in-game mail, they need to be claimed within 30 days. After that, the mail will be removed automatically.