Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI's new set of redeem codes arrives: How to win skins, weapon upgrades

BGMI's new set of redeem codes arrives: How to win skins, weapon upgrades

Krafton has unveiled a new set of redeem codes for BGMI that can be used till September 12. These codes are valid for single-use by ten players, and claimed rewards will appear in the in-game mailbox

BGMI

BGMI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India has released a new set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Four sets of codes had been revealed so far, each consisting of fifty redeem codes. Now, with today’s batch, the total number of redeem codes released to date stands at 250. Players can use these codes to unlock various in-game items, including character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials.
 
To redeem the rewards, users must visit the official BGMI redemption site. The codes will remain valid until September 12, 2025. Any codes submitted via unofficial or third-party websites will be rejected.

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 29:

  • DMZBZ7Q3Q6WB85PW
  • DMZCZ9SUHJBHGSJK
  • DMZDZQFPHFTH9PT5
  • DMZEZRU5KTUF5MGK
  • DMZFZHC9S75QJTC6
  • DMZGZ9DG793DRUAW
  • DMZHZ75EP9QAFSQ9
  • DMZIZ6WPT7XH6PGD
  • DMZJZ4N7Q7A93GHA
  • DMZKZEV4KHQMV8TV
  • DMZLZ3ANQG8KDGAV
  • DMZMZXNATF894HGD
  • DMZNZKBHQQ46CDTN
  • DMZOZJAAMCSWXNV8
  • DMZPZUFBH7B7SFGG
  • DMZQZJQ978M5QC67
  • DMZRZHA4JVGCE9VR
  • DMZVZA65HXXSGAC7
  • DMZTZ3XVVEKANU8A
  • DMZUZQ8MGBWP4FQN
  • DMZBAZUGVHQHC7H7
  • DMZBBZHXJESHER59
  • DMZBCZBQDGB9XXK8
  • DMZBDZDMPW6NR84B
  • DMZBEZNWXBFHB89J
  • DMZBFZ4MVFPVJ55A
  • DMZBGZQAA9FQRT5J
  • DMZBHZ9R77C7XCG6
  • DMZBIZW3DAMQFMVG
  • DMZBJZ999GM953NS
  • DMZBKZ9FGTDQFEM3
  • DMZBLZNP9VNPR4PX
  • DMZBMZ7HFST3W8VX
  • DMZBNZ3AJJJM5B63
  • DMZBOZEDR34TQMEN
  • DMZBPZ6WK4AMG5V9
  • DMZBQZGMAJF9X6QU
  • DMZBRZPT97KDD8CW
  • DMZBVZJNCJRGR83X
  • DMZBTZPGHU9XDTUU
  • DMZBUZE99HA9AR93
  • DMZCAZ8UCHNKD97G
  • DMZCBZUTN4T5CPAR
  • DMZCCZ5VHXDC3G4D
  • DMZCDZEHC7NKNDE9
  • DMZCEZ3MD5A86UFE
  • DMZCFZFNJE77CMXD
  • DMZCGZCNJ5CJPDFC
  • DMZCHZTNCFWH5SEH
  • DMZCIZHRA9656JBG
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
  • Enter your character ID.
  • Type in the redemption code.
  • Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
  • Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Rewards must be collected from the in-game mailbox within seven days; otherwise, they will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
  • Once rewards are sent via in-game mail, they need to be claimed within 30 days. After that, the mail will be removed automatically.

More From This Section

Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge gets Copilot Mode as AI browser race intensifies: What's new

Samsung One UI 8 update

One UI 8 prevents bootloader unlock on Samsung Galaxy phones: What it means

Tech Wrap July 28

Tech Wrap July 28: Redmi Redmi Note 14 SE, Perplexity's Mac app, AI Mode

Google, Android Earthquake Alert System, earthquake alert system, google earthquake alert system, Google india earthquake alert system, earthquake alert system in india

Android earthquake alert: Google admits algorithm-driven system limitations

Meta's sEMG wristband

Meta builds gesture-based wristband for hands-free device control: Report

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon