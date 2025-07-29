Tech Wrap July 29: Amazon Echo Show 5, New Copilot Mode, JioPC AI cloud

Amazon has rolled out its Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) smart display in the Indian market. This latest version includes a 5.5-inch display, an upgraded speaker system offering double the bass of the previous model, and a built-in camera to support video calls and home surveillance. It continues to support Alexa and now includes a faster processor for improved performance.

Microsoft has rolled out a new Copilot Mode in its Edge browser, introducing AI-based features meant to assist users during web browsing. This feature needs to be manually activated. Once enabled, users can search, ask questions, and interact with websites through Microsoft Copilot, which is now embedded into the browser itself. Based on its current capabilities, Copilot Mode is positioned between early-stage AI tools in Chrome and more advanced options in browsers like Perplexity’s Comet.

Reliance Jio launches JioPC AI cloud computer Reliance Jio has introduced JioPC, a cloud-based virtual desktop service that can convert any television into a personal computer. Operating through the Jio set-top box, the service eliminates the need for a traditional CPU by leveraging cloud infrastructure. Launched in India, JioPC follows a pay-as-you-go pricing model, with no upfront lock-in fees and no maintenance requirements. The service is currently available at a starting price of ₹600 per month. Lenovo launches Legion Pro OLED curved monitor in India Lenovo has introduced the Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED monitor in India, expanding its range of displays tailored for gamers and content creators. This model sports a 34-inch ultra-wide curved OLED screen with a UWQHD resolution of 3440x1440 pixels. Lenovo states the monitor ensures exceptionally fast response times with no noticeable motion blur, making it well-suited for esports and high-frame-rate gaming scenarios.

Epson launches EpiqVision Mini laser projectors in India from Rs 99,999 Epson, the Japanese imaging firm, has released two new portable laser projectors in India—the EpiqVision Mini EF-22N and EF-21W. Tailored for home entertainment use, these compact projectors provide Full HD visuals, built-in Dolby Audio, and Google TV integration, all packed in a sleek, modern design. Skullcandy brings back Icon headphones, this time with ANC Skullcandy, the American audio brand, has reintroduced its classic Icon headphones with a modern twist in the form of the new Icon ANC on-ear model—almost twenty years after the original’s debut. The updated version incorporates active noise cancellation and offers a battery life of up to 60 hours per charge. Additionally, the headphones feature a sweat- and water-resistant build, according to the company.

Meta plans to launch a smartwatch with built-in camera in September Meta is reportedly set to unveil a new smartwatch in September, equipped with a built-in camera and AI features. According to a 9to5Google report citing DigiTimes, the smartwatch may be announced during Meta Connect, scheduled for September 17–18 in the US. This device is expected to enhance Meta's wearables ecosystem, working alongside its smart glasses and Quest VR headsets. Using Apple's Mac device? Update it to latest macOS now A significant macOS vulnerability has been identified by Microsoft's Threat Intelligence team. Dubbed "Sploitlight," this flaw in Spotlight—the built-in macOS search tool—could allow attackers to access sensitive personal information such as Apple Intelligence-linked files and cached data.

One UI 8 prevents bootloader unlock on Samsung Galaxy phones Samsung appears to be locking bootloader access on its Galaxy smartphones with the upcoming One UI 8 update, effectively restricting the ability to install custom ROMs or modify Android. As reported by Android Authority, this change will likely accompany the Android 16 rollout. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale Amazon India's Great Freedom Festival sale is set to begin on July 31 at 12 pm, with a wide range of discounts on smartphones, gadgets, and other electronics. Prime users will receive early access starting July 30. Amazon will provide bank offers, zero-interest EMIs, and cashback options on select payment methods. It has also revealed discounted prices for select smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi ahead of the sale.

Sony 'FlexStrike' fight stick for PS5, PC to be unveiled this week Sony has disclosed new information about its upcoming wireless fight stick for PlayStation 5 and PC, called FlexStrike. Initially introduced as Project Defiant during the June 2025 State of Play, FlexStrike marks Sony's debut in the arcade-style controller space. The device is scheduled for a full reveal within the week and is expected to hit the market in 2026, according to a press release. However, the company has yet to share details regarding its pricing or region-specific release plans. Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro model makes public appearance Photos claiming to depict a prototype of the iPhone 17 Pro have surfaced online. The images were shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle "@Skyfops," and later reposted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who commented that the prototype "looks legit." The design seen in the leak aligns with previous reports that the iPhone 17 Pro will sport a redesigned rear camera module spanning nearly the full width of the device.

iPadOS 26 public beta now available Apple has released the first public beta of iPadOS 26. Eligible iPad users can head to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates > iPadOS 26 Public Beta. After navigating back, the update will appear. Once visible, select Install Now to begin the upgrade to iPadOS 26. India overtakes China to become world's top smartphone maker for the US India has surpassed China to become the top exporter of smartphones to the US, driven largely by Apple’s expanded iPhone manufacturing in the country. According to Canalys data, India accounted for 44 percent of US-bound smartphone shipments in the quarter ending June 2025.