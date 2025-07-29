Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro model makes public appearance: Take a look

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro model makes public appearance: Take a look

iPhone 17 Pro test unit images hint at wider rear camera layout and a second Camera Control, in line with reports about Apple's upcoming design changes

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Images claiming to show a prototype of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may have leaked online. An X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle “@Skyfops” shared photos of what appears to be a test unit, prompting Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman to repost the image with the comment that it “looks legit.” The design lines up with earlier reports suggesting that the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a redesigned rear camera module extending across much of the phone’s width.

iPhone 17 Pro: Expected design

The user posted two photos of the purported iPhone 17 Pro. While the device is enclosed in a thick black case that obscures most of the design details, the layout of the camera lenses resembles the current models. Notably, the flashlight and the LiDAR sensor appear to be positioned on the right side of the rear panel — supporting earlier leaks about a wider camera island.
The case also features a visible cutout at the top-left corner, which could point to a new button or feature. A report from 9to5Mac speculated that this could be a secondary Camera Control, potentially a capacitive touch-based scroll input. According to the report, this new button might complement the existing Camera Control button — allowing users to hold the device in landscape mode, with one camera button beneath each index finger. The new button could be dedicated to zoom controls, while the current one might retain functionality for switching between camera modes.

iPhone 17 Pro: What to expect

Apple is expected to introduce a dual-finish design with the 2025 Pro models, combining an all-aluminium frame and camera bump with a retained glass section to support features like MagSafe, wireless charging, and data pass-through. Reports also suggest Apple may reposition the Apple logo, aligning it with the glass portion instead of the entire back panel.
  Anticipated camera upgrades for the iPhone 17 Pro include:
  • A new 48MP telephoto lens for better zoom and detail.
  • Multi-camera video recording support.
  • An enhanced 24MP front-facing camera for improved selfies and video quality.
Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A19 Pro chipset, which may include a higher number of GPU cores compared to the A19 chip that could be used in the standard iPhone 17 and the rumoured iPhone 17 Air.

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple India

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

