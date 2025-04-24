Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 24: Win skins, emotes, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 24, giving players a chance to claim special in-game items at no cost. These rewards can include character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other useful resources that enhance gameplay.

Keep in mind, these codes are available for a limited time and have a restricted number of uses. Once the limit is reached or the codes expire, they can no longer be redeemed—so it's best to act quickly.

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for April 24, 2025 are:

FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D

FUD5BJ1XMAG8QZ2E

FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I

FPX4YG2B MQL1ER8N

FSY2NK7EHPC4VQ6M

FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J

A1B3C5D7E9F2G4H6

Q6R8S1T3U5V7W9X2

G2H4I6J8K1L3M5N7

W7X9Y2Z4A6B8C1D3

FQP3DRJN8MKE6IS2

FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E

FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O

FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K

F9AL2BXY7CWV1URZ

FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC

FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y

FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C

FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J

FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V

FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T

FKC6TZ9JDVS2AW7H

FOB8RU5DJZW9IX3A

FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U

B1C3D5E7F9G2H4I6

I8J1K3L5M7N9O2P4

Y4Z6A8B1C3D5E7F9

O9P2Q4R6S8T1U3V5

E5F7G9H2I4J6K8L1

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a code is redeemed successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items like gold or diamonds, the account balance is instantly updated to reflect the new total.

These redeem codes typically grant access to rare, limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements that elevate both the look and feel of the game.

Each code is capped at 500 uses per day and is only valid for 12 hours, so players are encouraged to claim them quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.