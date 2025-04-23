Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Bethesda launches Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered video game: Details

Bethesda launches Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered video game: Details

Despite the title implying a traditional remaster, developer Virtuous has rebuilt the entire game from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

American video game publisher Bethesda has released the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S for the price of $49.99. Consumers can also get the game as part of Xbox Game Pass.
 
The newly launched game is actually a remaster of a 20-year-old game.
 

What is new

 
According to a report by The Verge, the remastered edition of Oblivion features a complete visual overhaul designed to take full advantage of modern hardware and comes bundled with the Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles expansions.
 
Despite the title implying a traditional remaster, developer Virtuous has rebuilt the entire game from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5. The studio has shown several side-by-side comparisons between the original 2006 version and the updated release, highlighting dramatic improvements. Every asset in the game has been recreated, resulting in more detailed environments and far more realistic lighting and shadows.  ALSO READ | Delta Force video game now live on PC, Android, and iOS: Check Details
 
 
One of the standout upgrades is the enhanced lip-syncing, made possible by Unreal Engine 5’s advanced animation tools. The gameplay experience has also been reworked with modern improvements to audio design, the user interface, and progression systems. The new levelling system blends elements from both Skyrim and the original Oblivion, aiming to offer a balanced mix of both. Additional tweaks have been made to mechanics like encumbrance, passive abilities, and non-combat features to better align with current gameplay standards, as reported by The Verge. 

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 23, win rewards and diamonds

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion game might soon debut, Bethesda confirms arrival

BGMI 3.7 Update

BGMI official redeem codes live now: Get skins, outfits, and weapon upgrade

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 22, win skins and emotes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 21 to win emotes and diamonds

  Bethesda and Virtuous have also revamped Oblivion's third-person perspective, bringing it in line with modern standards, and have introduced sprinting as a new gameplay feature. Key systems like Persuasion and Clairvoyance now have enhanced interfaces, and the HUD, menus, and map have all been redesigned for better usability. Enemy scaling has also been refined, and all character animations have been updated to match the game’s broader visual and mechanical improvements.
 
As per The Verge, the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition is also on the way, featuring extra content including exclusive quests, distinctive armour and weapon sets, horse armour, a digital artbook, and the official game soundtrack.

More From This Section

Star Wars: Zero Company

Star Wars: Zero Company to debut in 2026, announcement trailer reveals

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple pulls 'Available Now' tag from Apple Intelligence page after inquiry

Xiaomi

Xiaomi postpones release of first SUV following fatal road accident

Tech Wrap April 22

Tech Wrap April 22: Vivo T4 launched, Amazfit Active 2, Google Messages

Geminids meteor shower

Lyrid meteor shower 2025: Where and when to watch the show in India?

Topics : online games Gaming gaming industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon