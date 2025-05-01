Tech Wrap May 1: Fortnite on App Store, Google Gemini, Vivo Y19 launched

Fortnite is making a comeback on the Apple App Store in the US next week, marking the end of a ban that has lasted more than four years due to a conflict over payment terms between Apple and Epic Games. The game's return was confirmed by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney following a favorable court decision in the US. Since August 2020, the game has not been available on Apple's platform.

Google is bringing built-in AI-powered image editing tools to its Gemini app. Users will be able to alter both uploaded and AI-generated images using everyday language commands. Supported edits will include background swaps, object changes, and the inclusion of new visual elements. According to Google, users can continue refining the images until they reach a satisfactory outcome.

Vivo has released its new budget-friendly Y19 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 10,499, the phone features a 5,500 mAh battery and carries an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 13MP primary camera supported by AI-enhanced imaging features.

Android is poised for a significant visual redesign. As reported by Android Authority, early glimpses of the updated interface appeared in the fourth beta of Android 16. However, these design changes are not yet active by default, indicating that Google may reserve them for a future release. Additional details are likely to be shared at The Android Show: I/O Edition on May 13, ahead of the annual Google I/O event. The updated interface could roll out with the second major Android update this year.

Apple is reportedly considering integrating more third-party AI models into its Apple Intelligence ecosystem. A report from 9to5Mac notes that during an ongoing antitrust trial in a US court, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that discussions have taken place with Apple about including Gemini AI as a native option on iPhones in 2024. Pichai also mentioned that Apple CEO Tim Cook told him "more third-party AI models would ship on Apple Intelligence later this year."

YouTube has introduced several updates to its TV app to enhance content discovery across smart TVs and gaming consoles. Among the new features are redesigned content shelves that surface personalized recommendations based on previous searches and viewing behavior. The update aims to simplify navigation and improve access to varied content categories.

Samsung is reportedly planning to release a budget-friendly foldable smartphone in 2025. According to 9To5Google, which cited the company's earnings call, Samsung is also developing significant updates for its Galaxy Watch and hinted at new features for its Flip and Fold devices, along with the anticipated Galaxy Tab S11. The company highlighted a strong start to the year driven by the Galaxy S25 series.

Ubisoft’s open-world FPS title Far Cry 4 is arriving on Sony’s PlayStation 5 with a new update that enables 60 frames per second gameplay. With this update, the game will now be playable at that frame rate on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, and Xbox Series S/X. The patch arrives ahead of Far Cry 4’s inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass library. Ubisoft has also announced new discounts for the game.

Google is adding an “Unsubscribe” option to its Messages app, aimed at helping users better manage unwanted promotional SMS and RCS messages from businesses. With this feature, users will be able to reduce spam and keep their inboxes more organized. The update offers enhanced control over promotional content.

Tara Gaming, an Indian game development studio, has unveiled the trailer for its debut project “The Age of Bhaarat.” This action-adventure RPG is set in a mythologically inspired version of ancient India. The game will launch on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as for consoles, although specific platforms have not yet been named. A release date is yet to be announced.

IBM has joined forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 to overhaul the team's mobile app using AI-driven features. The refreshed app introduces a “Race Centre” section that utilizes IBM’s Watsonx AI platform to generate race summaries and deliver interactive race statistics. The updated app is available for both Android and iOS users.

The Asus Zenbook A14 is a solid choice for those in need of a portable and efficient laptop for daily tasks. Priced at Rs 99,990 for the Snapdragon X variant, it offers premium build, sleek design, smooth typing, and standout battery life. However, it falls short in some areas, such as the absence of a fingerprint reader, a 60Hz refresh rate limit, and unimpressive speakers. Performance can also lag under heavy workloads or when using older software.

On May 1, Samsung announced limited-time offers for its Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is now available starting at Rs 84,999 — a Rs 45,000 drop from its original launch price of Rs 1,29,999. The announcement follows Samsung’s discount offers on various Galaxy A, M, and F-series devices introduced on April 30. Complete details of the latest deals are outlined below.