Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 27 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 27 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for June 27. Below is a detailed guide outlining the steps to redeem those codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 27, giving players a chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These can range from unique outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and limited-time power-ups.
 
Since the codes come with a short validity window and a limited number of redemptions, players are advised to use them as soon as possible.
 
Below is a rundown of active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by Economic Times, active redeem codes for June 27 are:
  • FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6
  • T6JU-8C1R-FB90
  • N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA
  • PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS
  • 0OIK-7YTG-BNVC
  • E45R-TGBN-MKJH
  • ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH
  • VCS9-8QWR-TYUI
  • GHJK-7YUI-REWD
  • BNMK-LP0O-IUYT
  • FBNJ-7YHG-REWA
  • ASZX-PLMN-KIUY
  • TGBV-CDE3-WASX
  • LKJH-GFDS-MNVC
  • IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ
  • QWER-TYUI-PLMN
  • MNBV-CXZL-KJHG
  • ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK
  • RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ
  • YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ
  • HJGF-DERT-WQAZ
  • KLOP-MNBG-HYTR
  • XCVB-NMAS-QWER

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are directly delivered to the player's in-game mailbox. In-game currency like gold or diamonds is credited instantly.
 
Players can unlock a range of items using these codes, such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements.
 
Each code is limited to 500 uses per day and is only valid for 12 hours, so it’s best to redeem them quickly.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta recruits leading OpenAI researcher Trapit Bansal for AI reasoning lab

Elon Musk bans hashtags from ads on X, calls them 'esthetic nightmare'

Tech wrap June 26: Sony Bravia 5, WhatsApp AI summaries, ASUS Chromebook

Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs may soon get native Discord app

OPPO Reno 14 series launching on July 3, camera specs revealed: Details

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story