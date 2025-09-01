Garena Free Fire Max: September 1 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, more

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh set of redeem codes for September 1, allowing players to claim rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other in-game items.

As these codes are valid only for a limited time and can be claimed by a restricted number of users, players should redeem them quickly before they expire or get fully used up.

Below is the list of currently available codes, along with easy steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for September 1 are:

FFKSY7PQNWHG

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HFNSJ6W74Z48

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FFSKTXVQF2NR

NPTF2FWSPXN9

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFCBRAXQTS9S

FFBYS2MQX9KM

FFRINGY2KDZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFNFSXTPVQZ9 ALSO READ: Soon, Threads will get X-like long-form text sharing feature: What is it Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds, if included, are credited immediately to the account.