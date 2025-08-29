Friday, August 29, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Soon, Threads will get X-like long-form text sharing feature: What is it

Soon, Threads will get X-like long-form text sharing feature: What is it

The Meta-owned app Threads is experimenting with a "text attachment" tool that lets users share longer posts without splitting them into multiple updates

Threads Text Sharing Feature(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta’s social media platform Threads is reportedly testing a feature that lets users share long-form text through “text attachments.” Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that the option allows people to attach blocks of text to a single post instead of splitting them across multiple updates. The feature is designed to make it easier for users to share extended thoughts, news snippets, or book excerpts with formatting tools for styling.

Threads’ text attachments feature: Details

Threads allows you to create posts up to 500 characters in length, with the option to include links, photos, carousels, and videos up to five minutes long. Until now, Threads users have had to rely on workarounds such as screenshots from notes apps to share content that exceeds the character limit. With this feature, posts can now display a preview of long-form content inside a grey box, which can be expanded to read in full.
 
 
For creators and writers, the addition could serve as an alternative to platforms like Substack, giving them a wider reach for essay-style content without redirecting audiences off the app. The report stated that it may also help Threads compete more directly with X (formerly Twitter), which offers long-form publishing through its “Articles” feature. Unlike X’s tool, which is limited to Premium subscribers, Threads’ version will be available to all users. 
 
There are, however, some differences. Threads only supports text for now, while X allows users to add images and videos to long-form posts. Meta could expand capabilities later, as the feature is still in development. Support for text attachment is the newest addition to the list of new tools that includes DMs, fediverse integration, custom feeds, AI enhancements, and more.
 

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

