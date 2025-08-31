Home / Technology / Tech News / AI model turns into cybercriminal tool: What it means for security

AI model turns into cybercriminal tool: What it means for security

Anthropic's report reveals criminals using Claude AI for ransomware, fraud, and data theft - enabling one operator to act like a full cybercrime team with AI-powered attacks

Defence becomes difficult as AI-generated attacks adapt to defensive measures in real time
Pallav Nayak New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:25 PM IST
Anthropic, the company behind the large language model Claude, has released a report detailing how people have misused the artificial intelligence (AI) platform with “criminal intent”. It cited various cases of misuse, including a large-scale extortion operation, a fraudulent employment scheme from North Korea, and the sale of AI-generated ransomware by a cybercriminal with only basic coding skills. 
What’s happening
 
*  AI models are being used to perform sophisticated cyberattacks, not just advise on how to carry them out
  *  Actors with limited technical skills have used AI to conduct complex operations, like developing ransomware
  *  Cybercriminals have embedded AI for various operations, including profiling victims, analysing stolen data, stealing credit card information
 
What’s the implication
 
-  A single operator can achieve the impact of an entire cybercriminal team with AI assistance
  -  AI makes both strategic and tactical decisions about targeting, exploitation, and monetisation
  -  Defence becomes difficult as AI-generated attacks adapt to defensive measures in real time
 
Criminal proceeds
 
*  17 organisations targeted by one cybercriminal in August by using Claude Code
  *  $500,000+ paid byorganisations to that criminal who used Claude Code in an ‘unprecedented’ manner
  *  Crime resulted in the compromise of personal records including health care data, financial information, government credentials
 
Source: Anthropic’s ‘Threat Intelligence Report: August 2025’

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

