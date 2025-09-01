OnePlus reveals Pad 3 pricing, offers ahead of sale on September 5: Details

The OnePlus Pad 3 is set to go on sale in India starting September 5. Ahead of its launch in the country, OnePlus has confirmed the Android tablet’s pricing, storage variants, and introductory offers. The device, which made its global debut in June alongside the OnePlus 13s smartphone, has until now been limited to select regions such as Europe and North America.
OnePlus Pad 3: India pricing and variants
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 47,999
Colours: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver
OnePlus Pad 3: Availability and offers
Starting September 5, the new OnePlus Pad 3 will be available across the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and more.
Customers can avail the following benefits as part of the introductory offer:
- Bank discount of Rs 5000 on select credit cards
- No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 12 months
- Complimentary Stylo 2 pen and Folio (for customers purchasing between September 5-7)
OnePlus Pad 3: Details
The OnePlus Pad 3 features a slim metal unibody design measuring under six millimetres thick. It features a 13.2-inch LCD panel with a 3.4K resolution, adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+. For sound, it packs an eight-speaker setup with four woofers and four tweeters, promising an immersive audio experience.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the tablet houses a 12,140mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and includes AI-driven features like AI Writer and AI Summarise, along with Google Gemini AI integration and Circle to Search gesture support.
Additionally, the Pad 3 brings improvements to Open Canvas, enabling advanced drag-and-drop support and an enhanced split-screen mode. Users can run up to three apps simultaneously in a split view.
OnePlus Pad 3: Specification
- Display: 13.2-inch LCD display, 3392x2400 (3.4k) resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 900nits brightness in HBM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM: 12GB / 16GB
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- Speakers: 8 Speakers (4 Woofers + 4 Tweeters)
- Battery: 12,140mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
- OS: OxygenO 15 (based on Android 15)