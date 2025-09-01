Tech Wrap Sept 1: Acer laptops, WhatsApp's zero-click bug, OnePlus Pad 3

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer has introduced the TravelLite Essential lineup in India. Weighing just 1.34 kg, the company said the series is built for professionals who value portability, durability, and dependable performance. The devices come with an aluminium build and are available in two variants powered by Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors.

WhatsApp has rolled out a security update to address a zero-click flaw that may have been exploited on Apple devices against a limited number of targeted users. Tracked as CVE-2025-55177, the vulnerability was reportedly combined with an Apple OS-level bug, which Apple has already resolved. But what is a “zero-click” bug, and how was it exploited here?

OnePlus reveals Pad 3 pricing, offers ahead of sale on September 5 The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in India from September 5. Ahead of its release, the company confirmed details about its pricing, storage configurations, and launch offers. The Android tablet, which debuted globally in June alongside the OnePlus 13s, was earlier limited to select markets such as Europe and North America. Google introduces 'Temporary Chats' in Gemini Google has started a wide rollout of its “Temporary chat” feature, first announced in August. On the mobile app, the feature can now be found in the side panel next to the new chat option. According to 9To5Google, it is also live on the Gemini web client, though it does not yet appear on the Gemini web version at the time of writing.

Samsung kicks off upcoming Galaxy Tab preserve in India ahead of launch Samsung will host its “Galaxy Event” on September 4, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup along with the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone. The company has already opened pre-reservations for the “next Galaxy Tab” and confirmed that a “new member of the Galaxy S25 family” will debut. Samsung might also reveal pricing details for the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, which was recently announced. Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on Sept 9: iPhone 17 series could be expensive Apple’s next big event, titled “Awe Dropping,” is scheduled for September 9, where the iPhone 17 series is expected to launch. Reports suggest the lineup may replace the “Plus” variant with a new “Air” model, alongside significant price increases across the range, according to ET Now.

After A17 5G, Samsung to launch Galaxy F17 5G in India After launching the Galaxy A17 5G on August 29 in India, Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce the Galaxy F17 5G. The mid-range phone is expected to be nearly identical to the A-series version. A report by Smartprix noted that while most specifications will be similar, the F-series device may not include an in-box charger. Apple rolls out AI chatbot but only for internal staff training: Report Apple has not released a public-facing AI chatbot like Gemini or ChatGPT. Instead, the company has emphasised integrating AI into its ecosystem, including Siri, Photos, and system-wide tools. Following WWDC 2025, Apple executives, including Craig Federighi, reiterated their AI-first strategy, focusing on embedding features rather than launching a standalone chatbot.

Huawei Mate XTs tri-fold device may launch on September 4 Huawei is reportedly preparing to introduce its second-generation tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XTs, on September 4 in China. A teaser shared by the company hints at the launch, with pre-orders likely to follow. This comes as Samsung, during its recent earnings call, confirmed plans to debut its first tri-fold, the Galaxy G Fold, later this year. If true, Huawei will have launched two generations before Samsung’s entry, though its device will be region-limited, while Samsung may go global. Apple foldable iPhone: TouchID, 2nm chip, and crease-free display expected

Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone next year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the device may feature a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo added new details, suggesting it could include TouchID, a 2nm processor, and a crease-free screen. Pixel 10 series' buyers report troubles with Qi2 wireless charging: Report Early Pixel 10 buyers are raising complaints about wireless charging. Despite supporting the latest Qi2 standard, users have reported charging interruptions or unusually slow speeds, especially with older Qi and MagSafe-compatible chargers. According to 9To5Google, these problems surfaced just as the Pixel 10 devices started shipping, raising compatibility concerns.

I moved from TV to Lumio Arc projectors at home: Here is what happened next Testing the Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors showed that they can work well in living rooms under certain conditions. For everyday use, the Arc 5 proved more practical, being affordable while covering key needs. The Arc 7 delivered stronger performance, but its higher price wasn’t justified by the marginal brightness difference. While the projector experiment was useful, I expect to eventually return to a television in the living room. Apple inaugurates 3rd India store in Bengaluru; open for public from Sept 2