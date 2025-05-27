Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Digital lending norms: NBFCs may hike provisions, charge MSMEs more

Mostly loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are covered under credit guarantee schemes. Loans to these sectors that are extended by the NBFCs, as a result, could become dearer

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) may get dearer as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are likely to make higher provisions for loans extended under credit guarantee scheme following the Reserve Bank of India’s digital lending norms released earlier this month, according to NBFC officials.
 
Most loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are covered under credit guarantee schemes.
 
According to the latest RBI guidelines, regulated entities (RE) cannot enter into DLG arrangements on the loans covered by the credit guarantee schemes. Currently, zero risk weight is applicable to these loans which are sanctioned under credit guarantee schemes.
