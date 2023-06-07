Generative AI race creates new commercial models for IT services firms

Last month, leading IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, Wipro, Mphasis, and Infosys were on a spree to launch their generative AI platforms. The focus is to offer clients an enterprise-scale platform to explore unprecedented use cases with generative AI in a responsible way, along with enhancing internal capabilities to effectively manage workloads.

This year’s French Open tournament is a different experience for fans and players with generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered insights, videos, and reporting, thanks to a partnership between Infosys and the French Tennis Federation. Integrating AI with cloud offerings has brought a new spell of such opportunities for Indian IT firms.