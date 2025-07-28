Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: July 28 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, and more

Garena Free Fire Max: July 28 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for July 28. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for July 28, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive rewards such as premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
 
Since these codes are valid only for a limited time and have a restricted number of uses, players are advised to redeem them quickly before they expire.
 
You'll find the latest active codes below, along with a step-by-step guide to help you claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for July 28 are:
 
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2

Also Read

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Phantom Current update

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 update rolls out on July 31: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: July 25 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

Krafton releases 50 new redeem codes for BGMI: How to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: July 24 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds and skins

Elden Ring Nightreign

Four new Everdark Sovereigns arrive in Elden Ring Nightreign: Details here

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed successfully, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player's in-game mailbox. Any included gold or diamonds are instantly added to the account balance.
 
These codes can unlock a range of time-limited items, including Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetic upgrades. 
  Since each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and usually remains valid for only twelve hours, it's advisable to use them without delay.
 

More From This Section

Manish Gupta, senior director for India and APAC at Google DeepMind

DeepMind finds its India accent where AI trains in culture, not just codepremium

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

Why Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis calls Meta's AI poaching 'rational'

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta clashes with Apple, Google as US states push age verification laws

A Meta store in Burlingame, California

Meta appoints former OpenAI researcher to lead superintelligence AI group

Intel

Intel cutting more jobs as CEO Tan tries to fix manufacturing missteps

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon