Garena Free Fire Max: July 28 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for July 28, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive rewards such as premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
Since these codes are valid only for a limited time and have a restricted number of uses, players are advised to redeem them quickly before they expire.
You'll find the latest active codes below, along with a step-by-step guide to help you claim your rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for July 28 are:
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- QWER89ASDFGH
- BNML12ZXCVBN
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
Also Read
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed successfully, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player's in-game mailbox. Any included gold or diamonds are instantly added to the account balance.
These codes can unlock a range of time-limited items, including Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetic upgrades.
Since each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and usually remains valid for only twelve hours, it's advisable to use them without delay.