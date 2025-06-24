Google adds AI tools to Chromebook Plus devices with new update: Details

Google has announced a major ChromeOS update for its Chromebook Plus line, introducing a suite of built-in AI-powered tools designed to make everyday tasks simpler and more efficient. These features are integrated directly into ChromeOS, eliminating the need for third-party apps or extensions.

This feature allows users to learn more about anything they see on their screen. For example, if you spot a product in a photo—like a pair of shoes—you can press and hold using the launcher or screenshot tool to highlight it. Google Lens will then provide details, show similar items, or link to shopping results without needing to open a new browser tab.

New AI features on Chromebook Plus

Select to Search with Lens

This feature allows users to learn more about anything they see on their screen. For example, if you spot a product in a photo—like a pair of shoes—you can press and hold using the launcher or screenshot tool to highlight it. Google Lens will then provide details, show similar items, or link to shopping results without needing to open a new browser tab.

Text Capture With Text Capture, you can easily extract text from images, whether it's a recipe, note, or event invite. Once captured, the text can be edited, copied, or even added directly to your calendar with one click—saving time on manual entry. Quick Insert key This tool helps enhance documents, slides, and notes by letting you quickly generate AI-created images or insert existing media like emojis and pictures. It's especially helpful during presentations or document creation, all without leaving your workflow. Help Me Read and Simplify This reading assistant does more than summarise content. With the tap of a "Simplify" button, it can rewrite technical or complex language into clearer, more digestible text—making websites, reports, or documents easier to understand.