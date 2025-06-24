Home / Technology / Tech News / Google adds AI tools to Chromebook Plus devices with new update: Details

Google adds AI tools to Chromebook Plus devices with new update: Details

Chromebook Plus devices now get integrated AI tools like Text Capture, Help Me Read, and Quick Insert with the latest ChromeOS update

New AI features coming to Chromebook Plus
New AI features coming to Chromebook Plus (Image: Google)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Google has announced a major ChromeOS update for its Chromebook Plus line, introducing a suite of built-in AI-powered tools designed to make everyday tasks simpler and more efficient. These features are integrated directly into ChromeOS, eliminating the need for third-party apps or extensions.
 
Among the new tools is Text Capture, which allows users to extract text from images—like receipts, handwritten notes, or screenshots—and convert it into editable content. Other additions include Help Me Read, Quick Insert, and Select to Search with Lens. 

New AI features on Chromebook Plus

Select to Search with Lens

This feature allows users to learn more about anything they see on their screen. For example, if you spot a product in a photo—like a pair of shoes—you can press and hold using the launcher or screenshot tool to highlight it. Google Lens will then provide details, show similar items, or link to shopping results without needing to open a new browser tab.

Text Capture

With Text Capture, you can easily extract text from images, whether it’s a recipe, note, or event invite. Once captured, the text can be edited, copied, or even added directly to your calendar with one click—saving time on manual entry.

Quick Insert key

This tool helps enhance documents, slides, and notes by letting you quickly generate AI-created images or insert existing media like emojis and pictures. It’s especially helpful during presentations or document creation, all without leaving your workflow.

Help Me Read and Simplify

This reading assistant does more than summarise content. With the tap of a “Simplify” button, it can rewrite technical or complex language into clearer, more digestible text—making websites, reports, or documents easier to understand.   

Other benefits with Chromebook Plus

Google is offering 12 months of Google AI Premium at no extra cost with the purchase of a Chromebook Plus. This subscription includes 2TB of cloud storage and access to advanced Gemini AI tools across Gmail, Docs, and other Google apps. Users will also be able to use NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered research and writing assistant, directly from their Chromebook’s shelf.
 
Google is also working with developers to bring optimised apps to the Chromebook experience. This includes the Photo editing app Luminar. The upcoming video game Squid Game: Unleashed is being optimised for Chromebooks as well, supporting keyboard and mouse controls and offering exclusive in-game items.

Topics :GoogleArtificial intelligenceLaptopsTechnology

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

