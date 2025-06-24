Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 2: Check new features, eligible iPhones

Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 26 for eligible iPhones, introducing interface refinements and new features such as a Live Radio widget for Apple Music. This marks the first set of changes to iOS 26 since it was unveiled at WWDC 2025. As a reminder, iOS 26 brings a major visual overhaul with the new Liquid Glass design language, Apple Intelligence features, and redesigned core apps.

ALSO READ: Apple eyes Perplexity acquisition? What's at stake for Google, Samsung The first public beta of iOS 26 is expected to roll out in July, with the stable release arriving later this year, likely alongside the iPhone 17 series.

iOS 26 developer beta 2: What is new User Interface ALSO READ: Samsung sets Galaxy Unpacked for July 9 to unveil 'Ultra' foldable and more Beta 2 increases the blur effect behind the Control Centre, enhancing toggle visibility. The UI aligns more closely with the Liquid Glass aesthetic, offering greater visual depth. The “Reduce Transparency” option under Accessibility settings now further softens the design’s translucent elements. New Apple Music widgets The new developer beta version brings new widgets for the Apple Music app. This includes a new Live Radio widget and a Lock Screen widget that provides direct access to search in Apple Music.

New ringtone and wallpapers A new “Alt 1” ringtone is now available under the Reflection options in Settings. Beta 2 also restores the stock iPhone wallpaper collection, along with parallax effects for iOS 26 wallpapers. Changes to core apps Messages: Messages from unknown senders now use a blue badge instead of red to help distinguish them.

Safari: The Plus button for opening a new tab is now located at the bottom-left of the screen, instead of the top-left.

App Store: A new Accessibility section has been added to app listings. Developers can now detail which accessibility features their apps support.

Wallet: Beta 2 introduces support for the order tracking feature announced at WWDC, providing real-time delivery updates from emails. iOS 26: What is new With iOS 26, Apple introduces one of the most significant visual overhauls in recent memory, led by its new “Liquid Glass” design language. This refreshed aesthetic brings semi-transparent UI layers, fluid animations that respond to movement, and shimmering, glass-like effects that extend across system elements—from buttons and sliders to panels and widgets. Users also get new personalisation options with a “Clear Look” mode that allows app icons and widgets to appear transparent on the Home Screen, offering a more immersive, layered experience.

The new operating system also introduces new Apple Intelligence features such as live translation across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, on-screen content suggestions, and context-aware actions. Existing features such as Genmoji and Image Playground have also been updated with new options. Several core apps have also been redesigned and improved. The Phone app now consolidates Recents, Favourites, and Voicemail into a unified view, while adding smart tools like Call Screening and Hold Assist. Messages gets group chat typing indicators, sender screening for unknown numbers, and the ability to create polls or send Apple Cash directly in a conversation. A new Apple Games app has been introduced as well, serving as a hub for tracking gameplay, exploring new titles, and accessing Apple Arcade.