Xbox app unifies Steam, Game Pass, more in major PC app update: Details

Microsoft is making it easier for PC gamers to manage their game collections by adding support for Steam and other popular platforms in its Xbox app for Windows . The company announced that a new aggregated gaming library is now available in preview, allowing players to access games from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, and Steam — all in one place. This update marks a significant step toward centralising the PC gaming experience and simplifying game discovery and access for users.

Steam joins Xbox PC app's unified library

The feature, currently available to Xbox Insiders, is set to roll out more broadly later this year, including to handheld Windows-based gaming devices like the ASUS ROG Ally. The library integrates users' installed games across supported platforms, meaning players no longer need to jump between different launchers to find and play their titles.

Microsoft said it plans to expand support for even more storefronts in the future, further strengthening the Xbox PC app as a central hub for gaming. This update aligns with the growing demand for unified game libraries, particularly as handheld Windows gaming devices become more popular. Microsoft is also testing Copilot for Gaming — an AI-powered assistant designed to support players during gameplay. Now available in beta via the Xbox mobile app for iOS and Android, Copilot can answer questions about in-game challenges, offer strategy tips, and even surface videos to help players progress more smoothly.

As per Microsoft, Copilot aims to make the gaming experience more interactive and social, functioning as a virtual sidekick that can assist across a wide range of titles. The feature is expected to arrive on PC and devices like the ROG Ally later this year, further integrating AI into the Xbox ecosystem. More new features for console and mobile users Alongside PC improvements, Microsoft is also rolling out updates across Xbox consoles and mobile apps. Console users now have more control over their Home screen with the ability to pin favourite games, hide system apps, and customise the layout of recently used titles. Game Hubs are also live, offering quick access to stats, achievements, and friends playing the same game.