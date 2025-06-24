Home / Technology / Tech News / Xbox app unifies Steam, Game Pass, more in major PC app update: Details

Xbox app unifies Steam, Game Pass, more in major PC app update: Details

Xbox revamps its PC app to support Steam, Battle.net, and Game Pass in one place. Copilot for Gaming also debuts on mobile for AI-based in-game guidance

New aggregated gaming library in Xbox app on PC
New aggregated gaming library in Xbox app on PC (Image: Microsoft)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Microsoft is making it easier for PC gamers to manage their game collections by adding support for Steam and other popular platforms in its Xbox app for Windows. The company announced that a new aggregated gaming library is now available in preview, allowing players to access games from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, and Steam — all in one place. This update marks a significant step toward centralising the PC gaming experience and simplifying game discovery and access for users.

Steam joins Xbox PC app's unified library

The feature, currently available to Xbox Insiders, is set to roll out more broadly later this year, including to handheld Windows-based gaming devices like the ASUS ROG Ally. The library integrates users' installed games across supported platforms, meaning players no longer need to jump between different launchers to find and play their titles.
 
Microsoft said it plans to expand support for even more storefronts in the future, further strengthening the Xbox PC app as a central hub for gaming. This update aligns with the growing demand for unified game libraries, particularly as handheld Windows gaming devices become more popular.

Copilot for Gaming available for testing on mobile

Microsoft is also testing Copilot for Gaming — an AI-powered assistant designed to support players during gameplay. Now available in beta via the Xbox mobile app for iOS and Android, Copilot can answer questions about in-game challenges, offer strategy tips, and even surface videos to help players progress more smoothly.
 
As per Microsoft, Copilot aims to make the gaming experience more interactive and social, functioning as a virtual sidekick that can assist across a wide range of titles. The feature is expected to arrive on PC and devices like the ROG Ally later this year, further integrating AI into the Xbox ecosystem.

More new features for console and mobile users

Alongside PC improvements, Microsoft is also rolling out updates across Xbox consoles and mobile apps. Console users now have more control over their Home screen with the ability to pin favourite games, hide system apps, and customise the layout of recently used titles. Game Hubs are also live, offering quick access to stats, achievements, and friends playing the same game.
 
For Xbox Cloud Gaming and console users, Microsoft has introduced a clearer game save sync experience. New progress bars, timestamps, and alerts will help avoid accidental data loss when switching devices. Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members will also find it easier to access in-game bonuses for free-to-play games — such as character unlocks and cosmetic items — directly from the console and mobile apps.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

