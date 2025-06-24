Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft Mu model brings on-device AI agent to Copilot+ PCs: How it works

Microsoft Mu model brings on-device AI agent to Copilot+ PCs: How it works

Microsoft's new small language model, Mu, powers on-device AI agent that understands user intent and automate tasks in Windows settings

Microsoft Mu model (Image: Microsoft)
Microsoft Mu model (Image: Microsoft)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft has detailed a new lightweight language model called “Mu,” which has already been deployed to power agentic AI Settings features on Copilot+ PCs. This AI model runs entirely on-device using the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), and according to Microsoft, delivers response speeds of over 100 tokens per second—fast enough to power AI agents in certain scenarios.
 
For context, Microsoft added an AI-powered agent to the Settings app earlier this year, which lets users control their PCs using simple prompts like “make my mouse pointer bigger” or “how to control my PC by voice.” The agent can then guide users through solutions—or take the necessary actions automatically, with permission. This feature is currently available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel on Copilot+ PCs.

How Microsoft’s Mu model works

Mu is a specially designed AI model that’s small and efficient enough to run directly on a PC's NPU, instead of relying on cloud-based servers. Microsoft says this makes it faster and more private since your data doesn’t leave the device.
The model is built using a technique called encoder–decoder architecture. In simpler terms, it first reads your input (like a question or command), understands its meaning, and then produces a response based on that understanding. Microsoft says this approach is more efficient than traditional models because it separates the task of understanding the input from generating the output—saving both memory and processing time.
 
Mu was also custom-built to take advantage of how NPUs work, using hardware-friendly tweaks and smart memory-saving tricks like “weight sharing” to reduce its size without sacrificing performance. As a result, Mu is optimised to deliver quick, reliable results while using fewer resources.

Mu model’s training process

Microsoft trained Mu using its Azure cloud platform and powerful NVIDIA A100 graphics processors. The training process involved exposing the model to hundreds of billions of text samples—mostly educational content—to help it understand grammar, language patterns, and general knowledge.
Mu builds on techniques from Microsoft’s previous small models, like the Phi family. Although Mu is much smaller—about one-tenth the size of Phi-3.5-mini—it delivers similar performance thanks to better efficiency and training techniques.
 
To make sure Mu runs smoothly on a wide range of Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft also worked closely with chip makers like Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD. They used advanced techniques like model quantization, which shrinks the model further while preserving its abilities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lenovo launches Chromebook Plus 14 with more AI, Dolby Atmos: Check specs

Xbox app unifies Steam, Game Pass, more in major PC app update: Details

iPhone 17 Pro may feature vapor chamber cooling, new design: What to expect

Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 2: Check new features, eligible iPhones

Samsung sets Galaxy Unpacked for July 9 to unveil 'Ultra' foldable and more

Topics :Microsoft Copilotartifical intelligenceAI Models

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story