Google AI Overviews now shows more links, but not to websites: Details here

Google AI Overviews is increasing the number of links that it shares in its answers presented in summary format, but the links are not of other websites but rather of search pages. According to an article by the consumer technology-focused news website 9To5Google, the US technology giant is now looking forward to expanding the prominence of links in its summaries.

Some users have reportedly said that they are noticing an increase in the number of links that AI Overviews is giving in Google Search. As per 9To5Google, some have complained of seeing a bit too many links. When users clicked on those links then they were reportedly redirected to other Google Search pages on that very topic rather than being redirected to another source on the topic.

According to a news organisation focused on Search Marketing, Search Engine Land, Google revealed that links to other Search pages will be added to AI Overviews when their systems determine it might be useful.

Google added, “To help people more easily explore topics and discover relevant websites, we’ve added links to some terms within AI Overviews when our systems determine it might be useful. Similar to our long-standing ‘People also search for’ feature, our testing shows that people find this helpful. AI Overviews continue to have prominent links out to the web, which we’re also expanding.”

According to 9To5Google, an instance was noticed where an AI Overview contained as many as 31 internal links, packed into a fairly short summary. In contrast, only seven links directed users to external websites—and even those were noticeably less visually prominent.