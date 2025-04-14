Monday, April 14, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI introduces ID verification process for access to upcoming AI models

OpenAI introduces ID verification process for access to upcoming AI models

OpenAI is rolling out a new ID verification process for organisations, enabling access to its advanced AI models. The move aims to enhance security and prevent misuse of its API

OpenAI

OpenAI said that the verification process is being introduced to reduce unsafe AI usage. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

OpenAI is considering implementing a mandatory ID verification process for organisations to access certain upcoming AI models, according to a support page on the company’s website. 
The new verification system, referred to as Verified Organisation, provides ‘a new way for developers to unlock access to the most advanced models and capabilities on the OpenAI platform’, according to the company. To verify an organisation, a government-issued ID from one of the countries supported by OpenAI’s API is required. An ID can only be used to verify one organisation every 90 days, and OpenAI specifies that not all organisations will qualify for verification. 
 
“At OpenAI, we take our responsibility seriously to ensure that AI is both broadly accessible and used safely,” the page states.
The company said a small minority of developers use the OpenAI APIs in violation of its usage policies. “We’re adding the verification process to mitigate unsafe use of AI while continuing to make advanced models available to the broader developer community,” OpenAI mentioned. 
The process may also serve to prevent intellectual property theft. A Bloomberg report earlier this year noted that OpenAI was investigating whether a group associated with the China-based AI lab DeepSeek illegally accessed large amounts of data through OpenAI’s API in late 2024, potentially using it to train models in violation of OpenAI’s terms.  ALSO READ | OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT memory update, now for pro subscribers only

What is API organisation verification?

OpenAI is launching Verified Organisation status, a new way for developers to unlock access to the most advanced models and capabilities on the OpenAI Platform. 
OpenAI said that the verification process is being introduced to reduce unsafe AI usage while still making advanced models available to the larger developer community.
 

What do you need to get verified?

To complete the verification process, you will need:
- A valid government-issued ID from one of the supported countries.
- You must not have verified another organisation recently, as each ID can verify only one organisation every 90 days.
- Not all organisations will be eligible for verification, but you can check again later to see if eligibility becomes available.
 

Why is verification needed?

Verification grants access to advanced models and additional features on the OpenAI platform, allowing you to take advantage of the latest AI technologies.
 

What if verification is not available to a user?

If verification isn’t available:
- You can continue using the OpenAI platform and its existing models as usual.
- Models requiring verification may eventually become available to all users in the future, even without verification.
OpenAI supports IDs from over 200 countries. To find out if your country is supported, begin the verification process.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

