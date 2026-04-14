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Google app may get Gemini-powered 'Your Day' feed for updates and more

Google could add a Gemini-powered "Your Day" feed to its app, offering proactive updates, reminders and events from across services, according to a report by 9To5Google

Gemini could soon help users complete tasks directly on Android apps through screen automation.
Representative image: Gemini could soon help users complete tasks directly on Android apps through screen automation.
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 3:26 PM IST
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Google is reportedly working on a new feature called “Your Day” for its Google app, which could offer users a proactive, AI-driven daily feed. According to a report from 9To5Google, the feature is expected to use Gemini AI to surface reminders, events and useful updates, helping users stay organised and better prepared throughout the day.

Gemini-powered ‘Your Day’ feed: What’s it

According to the report, the feature was mentioned in the beta version 17.14 of the Google app on Android. By decompiling the app, 9To5Google found strings referencing a new “Your Day” feature.
 
The code suggested that users will be able to “Receive a proactive feed from Gemini to stay ahead of your day.” However, as noted in the report, features found in the app’s code may not always be released publicly and details could change over time.
 
As reported, “Your Day” could be added as a new settings card under the “Personal Intelligence” section in the Google app. This section already includes options like Memory (previously known as Past Chats), Connected Apps and instructions for Gemini. The report further noted that the “Your Day” feed can be accessed from the app’s navigation drawer, based on what was enabled during testing. 
 
While there is no detail on how the feature will appear visually, the report suggested that the feature may display a series of cards. These could include upcoming events, reminders and other relevant updates pulled from different Google services. As highlighted by 9To5Google, this feed is likely to rely on data from apps such as Gmail and others connected to a user’s Google account.
 
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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

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