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Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Know more

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Know more

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the Realme Narzo 100 Lite sports a 6.8-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and packs a 7000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

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Realme has launched the Narzo 100 Lite 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the smartphone packs a 7000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 100 Lite smartphone comes with an IP64 rating and Military-Grade durability. The smartphone also offers several AI-powered features, including AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, Circle to Search, Google Gemini integration, and more.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Price and availability

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 13499
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16499
  • Colours: Thunder Black and Frost Silver

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Availability and offers

According to the company, the first limited sale of the Realme Narzo 100 Lite is scheduled for April 21 through the company’s official website and Amazon. The company said customers can get a Rs 1,500 discount on the top model variant and a Rs 1,000 discount on the other two variants. 
 
 
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Details
 
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G features a 6.8-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and offers up to 900 nits peak brightness.  It also includes features such as DC dimming and improved touch response for better usability across different conditions. The smartphone includes a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

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The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The device packs a 7000mAh battery, which supports 15W charging and also offers reverse charging.
 
The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 16. Realme has added several AI-based features, including AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, and tools for document summarisation and translation. The phone also supports features like Circle to Search and integrates Google Gemini.
 
The Narzo 100 Lite 5G comes with IP64 dust and water resistance and military-grade shock resistance. The phone measures 8.45mm in thickness and weighs around 212g. 
 
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 900 nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: Up to 6GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 15W charging and reverse charging
  • Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
  • Build: IP64 rating with military-grade shock resistance
  • Design: 8.45mm
  • Weight: 212gm

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Topics : Realme India Latest Technology News chinese smartphone industry

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

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