Google rolls out support for Meet on Android Auto: Here's what you can do

Google is rolling out support for using Google Meet on Android Auto, enabling users to join meetings and make calls directly from their car’s display while driving. The feature is designed with an audio-first approach to reduce distractions on the road. Details about its functionality, supported features and limitations have been outlined on a Google Support page, highlighting how the experience works and what users can expect during calls and meetings.

Notably, this development comes on the heels of the company rolling out support for Google Meet on Apple CarPlay recently.

What can users do with Meet on Android Auto Google says users can access Google Meet on Android Auto to join meetings and make calls through a simplified, audio-first interface designed for use while driving. Once a phone is connected to a compatible vehicle via Bluetooth or USB, users can open the Meet app on the car’s display and join scheduled meetings or call recent contacts directly. Meetings joined through Android Auto skip the pre-call screen, and video remains turned off by default, with audio routed through the car’s speakers. According to Google, users can view upcoming meetings under a Scheduled tab and join them with a single tap, while the History tab allows calling recent contacts or groups. During calls or meetings, basic controls such as mute or unmute and ending the call are available on the car display. Incoming calls also appear on the screen, allowing users to accept or decline them without switching devices.

Google notes that the experience is designed to remain consistent between phone and car, with audio automatically switching between devices when connecting or disconnecting Android Auto. Users may also receive audio alerts for events such as meeting recordings, transcriptions or when Gemini is in use. In cases like waiting rooms or breakout sessions, status updates are shown on the display, and users are automatically moved between rooms when required. ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.5 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update The company adds that Android Auto uses a safe driving mode with a simplified interface that shows only essential call information and controls. Users are required to grant permissions such as microphone access on their phone, and the system ensures minimal interaction while driving by limiting on-screen elements to reduce distractions.