Google begins testing 'Search Live' in AI Mode: Here is what it can do

Google has started testing a new voice-powered feature called ‘Search Live’ within its AI Mode for Search . Initially previewed at Google I/O 2025, the feature is now being rolled out to select users in the US through the Google app on Android and iOS.

Unlike Gemini’s assistant-specific interface, Search Live is integrated directly into Google Search, offering users a new way to interact with information through natural, real-time conversation.

What is Search Live?

Search Live allows users to speak their queries and receive spoken responses from Google. Instead of typing a search and sifting through links, users can ask questions out loud and get collated answers read back to them. The feature also allows follow-up questions in a conversational flow, enhancing the experience of natural language interaction.

If users prefer, they can mute audio and read the search result as a transcript. The tool is powered by Project Astra , which processes spoken input in real time—acting like a smart assistant built into Search. Live in Gemini app is another feature powered by Project Astra. When available, users will see a sparkle-badged waveform icon under the Search bar. Tapping it activates the voice interaction feature, offering four voice settings: Cosmo, Neso, Terra, and Cassini. The addition replaces the previous Google Lens shortcut that used to open the gallery.