Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing confirms 'Headphone 1' debut with Phone 3 launch on July 1: Details

Nothing confirms 'Headphone 1' debut with Phone 3 launch on July 1: Details

Nothing Headphone 1 is expected to be the first audio product to emerge from the recent partnership between Nothing and British audio specialist KEF

Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3
Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that it will launch its first over-ear headphones, dubbed Headphone 1, on July 1—the same day as its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3. The announcement was made by Nothing CEO Carl Pei during an appearance at the SXSW London event on June 5, where he confirmed that the global launch will take place in London.

Nothing Headphone 1: What to expect

The Headphone 1 is expected to be the first audio product to emerge from Nothing’s recent partnership with British audio specialist KEF. When announcing the collaboration last month, Nothing said the goal is to "explore new frontiers in sound innovation" and bring refined audio experiences to a wider audience.
 
The company also released a behind-the-scenes video on its YouTube channel, showing the design team discussing key elements of the upcoming headphones. In the video, the team expressed dissatisfaction with current headphone designs, describing them as uninspired or inaccessible due to high pricing—singling out products like Apple’s AirPods Max. 
  Nothing says it aims to deliver a headphone that is aesthetically distinct and more affordable than high-end models like the AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM6, while still matching their audio quality.
 
While pricing has not been officially confirmed, a report from 9To5Google suggests that the Nothing Headphone 1 will be priced at $299 in the United States. In comparison, Apple’s AirPods Max retail for $600 (Rs 59,900) in India.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

The Headphone 1 will launch alongside Nothing Phone 3, the company’s next flagship smartphone. During Google’s Android Show: I/O Edition last month, Carl Pei offered a blurred preview of the device and referred to it as Nothing’s first “true flagship.” He hinted at a more premium build using materials like metal and glass.
  Pei also signalled a major price jump for the Phone 3, estimating a price of £800 (approximately Rs 90,000)—nearly double that of the Phone (2), which launched at Rs 44,999 in 2023.
 
Recently, Nothing teased a dot-matrix-style animation in a short video, suggesting that the Phone 3 could feature a rear dot-matrix display. This follows an earlier post declaring, “We killed the Glyph Interface,” hinting that the new smartphone may ditch the company’s signature LED lighting system for a new kind of interactive rear panel.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 6 redeem codes to win rewards and emote

Premium

AI app to help goat farmers get fair price with weight estimates

Tech Wrap June 5: OnePlus 13s, Nintendo Switch 2, Sony State of Play 2025

Android 16 QPR Beta 1.1 brings security features introduced at Google I/O25

OnePlus 13s available for pre-orders in India: Check offers, price, specs

Topics :Nothingheadphonesnoise-canceling headphones

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story