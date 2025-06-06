Nothing confirms 'Headphone 1' debut with Phone 3 launch on July 1: Details

British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that it will launch its first over-ear headphones, dubbed Headphone 1, on July 1—the same day as its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3. The announcement was made by Nothing CEO Carl Pei during an appearance at the SXSW London event on June 5, where he confirmed that the global launch will take place in London.
Nothing Headphone 1: What to expect
The Headphone 1 is expected to be the first audio product to emerge from Nothing’s recent partnership with British audio specialist KEF. When announcing the collaboration last month, Nothing said the goal is to "explore new frontiers in sound innovation" and bring refined audio experiences to a wider audience.
The company also released a behind-the-scenes video on its YouTube channel, showing the design team discussing key elements of the upcoming headphones. In the video, the team expressed dissatisfaction with current headphone designs, describing them as uninspired or inaccessible due to high pricing—singling out products like Apple’s AirPods Max.
Nothing says it aims to deliver a headphone that is aesthetically distinct and more affordable than high-end models like the AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM6, while still matching their audio quality.
While pricing has not been officially confirmed, a report from 9To5Google suggests that the Nothing Headphone 1 will be priced at $299 in the United States. In comparison, Apple’s AirPods Max retail for $600 (Rs 59,900) in India.
Nothing Phone 3: What to expect
The Headphone 1 will launch alongside Nothing Phone 3, the company’s next flagship smartphone. During Google’s Android Show: I/O Edition last month, Carl Pei offered a blurred preview of the device and referred to it as Nothing’s first “true flagship.” He hinted at a more premium build using materials like metal and glass.
Pei also signalled a major price jump for the Phone 3, estimating a price of £800 (approximately Rs 90,000)—nearly double that of the Phone (2), which launched at Rs 44,999 in 2023.
Recently, Nothing teased a dot-matrix-style animation in a short video, suggesting that the Phone 3 could feature a rear dot-matrix display. This follows an earlier post declaring, “We killed the Glyph Interface,” hinting that the new smartphone may ditch the company’s signature LED lighting system for a new kind of interactive rear panel.
