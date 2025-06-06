Nothing confirms 'Headphone 1' debut with Phone 3 launch on July 1: Details

The Headphone 1 is expected to be the first audio product to emerge from Nothing’s recent partnership with British audio specialist KEF. When announcing the collaboration last month, Nothing said the goal is to "explore new frontiers in sound innovation" and bring refined audio experiences to a wider audience.

The company also released a behind-the-scenes video on its YouTube channel, showing the design team discussing key elements of the upcoming headphones. In the video, the team expressed dissatisfaction with current headphone designs, describing them as uninspired or inaccessible due to high pricing—singling out products like Apple’s AirPods Max.

Nothing says it aims to deliver a headphone that is aesthetically distinct and more affordable than high-end models like the AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM6, while still matching their audio quality.

While pricing has not been officially confirmed, a report from 9To5Google suggests that the Nothing Headphone 1 will be priced at $299 in the United States. In comparison, Apple’s AirPods Max retail for $600 (Rs 59,900) in India.