Snapchat arrives on Apple Watch: Here is everything you can do with it

What you can do with Snapchat on Apple Watch
Users can now respond using several input methods:
- Typing on the Apple Watch’s mini keyboard
- Scribbling characters on the screen
- Sending emojis
- Using voice dictation to convert speech into text
- While photo sharing is not supported, the app improves accessibility for users who rely on wearables to stay connected throughout the day.
Snapchat on Apple Watch: Requirements
- Supported models: Apple Watch Series 4 or newer
- Platform: WatchOS 9 or newer
- Phone app version: Snapchat (13.35+)
Snapchat on Apple Watch: How to set up
- Download the app on eligible watch
- Enabled Snapchat notifications on your Apple Watch
- Check the Watch app on your phone to confirm that Snapchat is selected under the ‘Mirror iPhone Alerts From’ section
Snapchat on Apple Watch: How to use it
Snapchat on Apple Watch: Limitations
- Message preview shows only the first 100 characters of a chat text notification
- Only new notifications will appear in preview
- Cannot preview other chat content
