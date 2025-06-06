Home / Technology / Tech News / GTA Online: Diamonds in vault, triple rewards, big discounts till June 16

GTA Online: Diamonds in vault, triple rewards, big discounts till June 16

This week's GTA Online update brings diamonds to the casino vault, triple rewards, and up to 40 per cent off on cars and properties-plus a $100K bonus for completing two casino

GTA Online
GTA Online
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rockstar Games has rolled out a new weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online, packed with discounts, boosted payouts, and high-stakes heist opportunities. As per the company’s official blog post, the update runs through June 16, after which a summer DLC is expected, according to IGN citing Reddit threads.

GTA Online update: What's new this week

  • Diamonds in the vault: Plan the Diamond Casino Heist via your Arcade and score big—Diamonds are guaranteed loot through June 16.
  • Double payouts: Complete casino story missions to stop the Duggan takeover and earn 2x GTA$ and RP. These missions are available to Master Penthouse owners via Agatha Baker’s office or the Jobs menu.
  • $100,000 bonus: Finish any two Casino Work Missions by June 16 to receive a GTA$100K bonus.
  • Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions: Earn 2x GTA$ and RP; Vehicle Warehouses are 30 per cent off this week for CEOs.
ALSO READ: Sony State of Play 2025: Fight stick to new game titles, check highlights 
Triple payouts:
 
All Hotring Circuit and Issi Classic races in the Featured Series
 
Seven unique community jobs:
  • [Suga] Hotring Bananarama by Sugarleaf
  • [GtaR] Sphinx-ter by GTA_RRRacing
  • SNIPER VS SNIPER-Gorux by El_Gorux
  • # Simsala-Bam RNG by Halunkenbande1
  • Tumbling Jooons by dnbwarrior13
  • Duck Dodge Drive by Skpd23
  • Blind Bends by teltow
Discounts and deals
 
Up to 40 per cent off vehicles, including Insurgent, Itali GTO, Rebla GTS, Comet SR, Taipan, Dominator ASP, Tailgater S, Flash GT, Drift Yosemite
30 per cent off properties and upgrades for Arcade, Master Penthouse, Vehicle Warehouse
Gun Van deals: 50 per cent off Railgun, 40 per cent off Widowmaker (GTA+ members only)
 
Weekly prizes
 
Lucky Wheel vehicle: Karin Futo GTX
Prize Ride: Ruiner ZZ-8 — unlock it by securing a top-three finish in LS Car Meet races for three consecutive days 

GTA 6 release date confirmed

In related news, Grand Theft Auto 6 is officially set to launch globally on May 26, 2026, marking Rockstar Games’ next major entry in the franchise.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Snapchat arrives on Apple Watch: Here is everything you can do with it

Nothing confirms 'Headphone 1' debut with Phone 3 launch on July 1: Details

Premium

AI app to help goat farmers get fair price with weight estimates

Tech Wrap June 5: OnePlus 13s, Nintendo Switch 2, Sony State of Play 2025

Android 16 QPR Beta 1.1 brings security features introduced at Google I/O25

Topics :online gamingonline gamesGaming

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story