GTA Online: Diamonds in vault, triple rewards, big discounts till June 16

Rockstar Games has rolled out a new weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online, packed with discounts, boosted payouts, and high-stakes heist opportunities. As per the company’s official blog post, the update runs through June 16, after which a summer DLC is expected, according to IGN citing Reddit threads.

GTA Online update: What's new this week

Diamonds in the vault: Plan the Diamond Casino Heist via your Arcade and score big—Diamonds are guaranteed loot through June 16.

Double payouts: Complete casino story missions to stop the Duggan takeover and earn 2x GTA$ and RP. These missions are available to Master Penthouse owners via Agatha Baker’s office or the Jobs menu.

$100,000 bonus: Finish any two Casino Work Missions by June 16 to receive a GTA$100K bonus.

Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions: Earn 2x GTA$ and RP; Vehicle Warehouses are 30 per cent off this week for CEOs.

Triple payouts:

All Hotring Circuit and Issi Classic races in the Featured Series Seven unique community jobs: [Suga] Hotring Bananarama by Sugarleaf

[GtaR] Sphinx-ter by GTA_RRRacing

SNIPER VS SNIPER-Gorux by El_Gorux

# Simsala-Bam RNG by Halunkenbande1

Tumbling Jooons by dnbwarrior13

Duck Dodge Drive by Skpd23

Blind Bends by teltow

Discounts and deals Up to 40 per cent off vehicles, including Insurgent, Itali GTO, Rebla GTS, Comet SR, Taipan, Dominator ASP, Tailgater S, Flash GT, Drift Yosemite 30 per cent off properties and upgrades for Arcade, Master Penthouse, Vehicle Warehouse