GTA Online: Diamonds in vault, triple rewards, big discounts till June 16

GTA Online update: What's new this week
- Diamonds in the vault: Plan the Diamond Casino Heist via your Arcade and score big—Diamonds are guaranteed loot through June 16.
- Double payouts: Complete casino story missions to stop the Duggan takeover and earn 2x GTA$ and RP. These missions are available to Master Penthouse owners via Agatha Baker’s office or the Jobs menu.
- $100,000 bonus: Finish any two Casino Work Missions by June 16 to receive a GTA$100K bonus.
- Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions: Earn 2x GTA$ and RP; Vehicle Warehouses are 30 per cent off this week for CEOs.
- [Suga] Hotring Bananarama by Sugarleaf
- [GtaR] Sphinx-ter by GTA_RRRacing
- SNIPER VS SNIPER-Gorux by El_Gorux
- # Simsala-Bam RNG by Halunkenbande1
- Tumbling Jooons by dnbwarrior13
- Duck Dodge Drive by Skpd23
- Blind Bends by teltow
