WWDC25: iOS 26 to game app, iPhone 17 Air preview; what to expect on June 9

Apple WWDC25: What to expect
Platform updates
iOS 26:
- A redesigned camera app, with more accessible controls.
- AI-powered battery optimisation, learning user habits to extend battery life.
- Wireless eSIM transfers, aimed at making it easier to switch from iOS to Android.
macOS 26:
- Captive Wi-Fi portal syncing across devices.
- Vehicle Motion Cues to reduce motion sickness.
- iPhone camera magnifier support for accessibility.
iPadOS 26:
- A Stage Manager 2.0 for improved window management.
- Integration of a Mac-style menu bar, bringing the iPadOS experience closer to macOS.
watchOS 26:
Apple TV and CarPlay:
New features for apps
- Messages: Automatic translation of chats and support for polls — possibly AI-assisted.
- Music: Animated album art expanding to the Lock Screen.
- Notes: Ability to export notes in Markdown format.
- Health app: New AI-powered health coaching, personalised wellness advice, expert-led videos, and first-time support for food tracking.
- Game Centre: Transformed into a cross-platform hub for launching games, tracking achievements, and accessing curated gaming content on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Apple Intelligence and Siri
- A new software development kit (SDK) for developers to integrate Writing Tools and other AI functions into third-party apps.
- Partnerships with AI providers like Google and Anthropic, adding to the current integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
- A look at the LLM-powered Siri, which will support on-screen awareness, personal context, and natural language interactions.
iPhone 17 Air preview
New AirPods features
- Sleep auto-pause, which detects when users fall asleep and pauses audio.
- Camera control, allowing users to trigger the iPhone or iPad camera via a tap on the AirPods stem.
- New head gestures to control Conversation Awareness mode.
- Audio Mix, a feature from iPhone 16 that separates vocals from ambient sound using AI and lets users select voice profiles like Studio or Cinematic.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app