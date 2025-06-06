WWDC25: iOS 26 to game app, iPhone 17 Air preview; what to expect on June 9

Apple is set to kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25) on June 9, with a keynote event expected to showcase the next generation of platforms for iPhones, Macs, iPads, and more. While the spotlight will be on major software updates, Apple is also likely to unveil new features for native apps, upgrades to AirPods, and — if a recent teaser is any indication — a preview of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 ‘Air’.

Apple WWDC25: What to expect

Platform updates

Apple is widely expected to introduce a sweeping visual redesign across iOS, macOS, visionOS, and other platforms. This includes a unified design language featuring translucent menus, dynamic motion effects, and a consistent UI across devices.

The company is also rumoured to change the naming convention for its OS line-up. For example, the next iPhone update may be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 19, bringing version numbers across platforms into alignment. iOS 26: Bloomberg previously reported that iOS 26 will be the biggest overhaul since iOS 7. Internally codenamed Solarium, the update draws inspiration from visionOS, with translucent panels, subtle motion effects, and dynamically shimmering UI elements. Apple is also said to be refreshing app icons — making them rounder — and redesigning app navigation bars to float, improving in-app search and usability.

Other features may include: A redesigned camera app, with more accessible controls.

AI-powered battery optimisation, learning user habits to extend battery life.

Wireless eSIM transfers, aimed at making it easier to switch from iOS to Android. macOS 26: The next macOS release could be named macOS Tahoe, continuing the tradition of California landmark-themed names. macOS 26 is expected to adopt the same visual updates as iOS, including redesigned app icons and floating navigation elements. New features may include: Captive Wi-Fi portal syncing across devices.

Vehicle Motion Cues to reduce motion sickness.

iPhone camera magnifier support for accessibility. iPadOS 26: iPadOS will likely follow suit with visual changes and new multitasking tools, including:

A Stage Manager 2.0 for improved window management.

A Stage Manager 2.0 for improved window management.

Integration of a Mac-style menu bar, bringing the iPadOS experience closer to macOS. watchOS 26: Apple Watch may also get an iOS-like aesthetic overhaul. Additionally, 9To5Mac recently reported that Apple could introduce new features like third-party widgets in the Control Centre, allowing developers to place app-specific quick actions next to native controls like Wi-Fi and Battery. Apple TV and CarPlay: Apple is expected to revamp both tvOS and CarPlay, with a focus on visual consistency and improved usability across the ecosystem.

New features for apps While most attention will be on platform-level design updates, Apple is also expected to enhance several native apps Messages: Automatic translation of chats and support for polls — possibly AI-assisted.

Music: Animated album art expanding to the Lock Screen.

Notes: Ability to export notes in Markdown format. Two of Apple’s existing apps are also in for major overhauls: Health app: New AI-powered health coaching, personalised wellness advice, expert-led videos, and first-time support for food tracking.

Game Centre: Transformed into a cross-platform hub for launching games, tracking achievements, and accessing curated gaming content on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple Intelligence and Siri While not the main focus this year, Apple Intelligence is still expected to gain important updates:

A new software development kit (SDK) for developers to integrate Writing Tools and other AI functions into third-party apps.

Partnerships with AI providers like Google and Anthropic, adding to the current integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

A look at the LLM-powered Siri, which will support on-screen awareness, personal context, and natural language interactions. iPhone 17 Air preview Apple’s teaser image for WWDC 2025, bearing the tagline “Sleek Peek,” has sparked speculation that the company may preview its ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air during the keynote. The device is expected to feature a 5.5mm thin body—making it Apple’s slimmest smartphone to date—and may replace the Plus model in the iPhone 17 line-up. Reports suggest a 6.6-inch display, A19 chip, and 24MP front camera, though launch is still expected in September.