Google brings AI weather summaries to Pixel 8 and 8a smartphones: Report

AI-generated weather summaries are now reportedly appearing on Pixel 8 and 8a devices as Google quietly expands the feature beyond the Pixel 9 lineup

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Almost a year after Google introduced AI-generated weather summaries with the Pixel 9 lineup, the same feature is now reportedly starting to appear on older devices like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a. Originally, the AI Weather Reports were limited to the Pixel 9 series as part of a revamped Pixel Weather app that showcased the latest software enhancements. According to a report by 9To5Google, Google later made the new app available to all Pixel phones powered by its Tensor chip; however, AI functionality remained exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro, likely due to its higher RAM capacity.
 
Now, the report details that in recent weeks, several users on Reddit have reported seeing AI-generated summaries on standard Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a models, suggesting that Google may now be expanding the feature to devices with more modest hardware specifications.
 
To use the AI Weather Reports feature, users must first enable Gemini Nano in the Developer Settings, since Google has made this optional — especially for devices with lower memory capacity.
 
If Gemini Nano is already turned on but you prefer not to use the AI Weather summaries, you can switch it off by opening the Pixel Weather app, going to your saved locations, tapping your profile icon, and disabling the feature from the app’s settings, reported 9To5Google.

What are AI-generated weather summaries?

The AI-powered weather summary delivers a concise snapshot of the day’s forecast, eliminating the need to interpret detailed charts or data. It condenses essential weather information — such as temperature, precipitation, and wind — into a single sentence or brief overview.
 
For instance, a typical update might read, “Light rain from 5:02 PM to 10:00 PM.” This feature is likely to help users prepare more effectively by offering quick suggestions, such as how to dress or whether to adjust outdoor plans.
Additional features in the Pixel Weather app include:
  • 10-day forecast
  • Air quality index (AQI)
  • Humidity
  • Weather map
 

Topics :GoogleArtificial intelligenceGoogle Pixel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

