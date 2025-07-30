Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 to be released on August 7

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 5 update: What to expect
- Multiplayer maps: Runway, Exchange, and World Motor Dynasty (will launch as soon as update goes live), Jackpot – inspired by Black Ops 4’s Casino (will arrive mid-season)
- Multiplayer modes: Aim High, Snipers Only, Cranked Moshpit, Cranked Demolition, Ransack, Blueprint Gunfight, Grief mode
- Zombies mode: A new mission called Reckoning takes players to Janus Towers, tying up the current zombie narrative arc. A new elite enemy is introduced–Uber Klaus. A new weapon known as the Gorgofex has been introduced.
- Scorestreak: Combat Bow returns as a low-cost Scorestreak, available at launch.
- Ranked play: Ongoing ranked mode receives new Season 5 rewards, including calling cards, weapon blueprints, and Rank Camos tied to placement.
Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: What to expect
- Map Update: Increased action around Verdansk Stadium, with a new central drop zone and updated POIs.
- New limited-time modes: Buy back your fallen squadmates and fight to the finish in Stadium Resurgence and claw your way up from the lowest-scoring squad to avoid being eliminated in Deadline.
- Season 5 Ranked Play: Keep winning in Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play to claim new seasonal rewards.
