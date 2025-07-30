Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 to be released on August 7

American video game publisher Activision has announced the release of Season 5 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. It has also shared information on what gamers can expect from these updates. The update goes live on August 7 at 9:00 am PT (09:30 pm IST), bringing new multiplayer maps, modes, weapons, and zombie content to Black Ops 6, alongside gameplay changes and new features in Warzone. Here is what users can expect from the upcoming updates.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 5 update: What to expect

The update introduces four multiplayer maps, new and returning game modes, a Scorestreak weapon, and Ranked Play rewards.

Key Highlights: Multiplayer maps: Runway, Exchange, and World Motor Dynasty (will launch as soon as update goes live), Jackpot – inspired by Black Ops 4’s Casino (will arrive mid-season)

Multiplayer modes: Aim High, Snipers Only, Cranked Moshpit, Cranked Demolition, Ransack, Blueprint Gunfight, Grief mode

Zombies mode: A new mission called Reckoning takes players to Janus Towers, tying up the current zombie narrative arc. A new elite enemy is introduced–Uber Klaus. A new weapon known as the Gorgofex has been introduced.

Scorestreak: Combat Bow returns as a low-cost Scorestreak, available at launch.

Ranked play: Ongoing ranked mode receives new Season 5 rewards, including calling cards, weapon blueprints, and Rank Camos tied to placement.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: What to expect Season 5 in Warzone brings expanded Verdansk activity, new gameplay features, and limited-time events with tie-ins to Black Ops 6. Key Highlights: Map Update: Increased action around Verdansk Stadium, with a new central drop zone and updated POIs.

New limited-time modes: Buy back your fallen squadmates and fight to the finish in Stadium Resurgence and claw your way up from the lowest-scoring squad to avoid being eliminated in Deadline.

Season 5 Ranked Play: Keep winning in Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play to claim new seasonal rewards.