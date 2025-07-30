Home / Technology / Tech News / Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 to be released on August 7

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 to be released on August 7

Game developer Activision confirmed August 7 rollout for Call of Duty Season 5, bringing content updates to both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including new maps and modes

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 update
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 update
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
American video game publisher Activision has announced the release of Season 5 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. It has also shared information on what gamers can expect from these updates. The update goes live on August 7 at 9:00 am PT (09:30 pm IST), bringing new multiplayer maps, modes, weapons, and zombie content to Black Ops 6, alongside gameplay changes and new features in Warzone. Here is what users can expect from the upcoming updates.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 5 update: What to expect

The update introduces four multiplayer maps, new and returning game modes, a Scorestreak weapon, and Ranked Play rewards.
 
Key Highlights:
  • Multiplayer maps: Runway, Exchange, and World Motor Dynasty (will launch as soon as update goes live), Jackpot – inspired by Black Ops 4’s Casino (will arrive mid-season)
  • Multiplayer modes: Aim High, Snipers Only, Cranked Moshpit, Cranked Demolition, Ransack, Blueprint Gunfight, Grief mode
  • Zombies mode: A new mission called Reckoning takes players to Janus Towers, tying up the current zombie narrative arc. A new elite enemy is introduced–Uber Klaus. A new weapon known as the Gorgofex has been introduced.
  • Scorestreak: Combat Bow returns as a low-cost Scorestreak, available at launch.
  • Ranked play: Ongoing ranked mode receives new Season 5 rewards, including calling cards, weapon blueprints, and Rank Camos tied to placement.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: What to expect

Season 5 in Warzone brings expanded Verdansk activity, new gameplay features, and limited-time events with tie-ins to Black Ops 6.
 
Key Highlights:
  • Map Update: Increased action around Verdansk Stadium, with a new central drop zone and updated POIs.
  • New limited-time modes: Buy back your fallen squadmates and fight to the finish in Stadium Resurgence and claw your way up from the lowest-scoring squad to avoid being eliminated in Deadline.
  • Season 5 Ranked Play: Keep winning in Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play to claim new seasonal rewards.
Call of Duty Season 5 is set to launch simultaneously across all supported platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. While the update is free for all players, some cosmetic and BlackCell content will require purchases.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adobe updates Photoshop across platforms with new AI tools: What's new

Premium

Why Ati's humanoid will skip parties and go straight to factory floors

Pixel 10 series: Google may rival Apple MagSafe with Qi2-based 'Pixelsnap'

WhatsApp tests night mode in native camera interface on Android: What's new

How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

Topics :Call of DutyGamingonline games

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story