WhatsApp tests night mode in native camera interface on Android: What's new

WhatsApp beta for Android adds manual night mode in native camera to enhance low-light photography with clearer, brighter images and improved exposure

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
WhatsApp is testing a dedicated night mode in its built-in camera for the Android platform to improve low-light photography. According to the platform update tracker WABetainfo, the new feature is part of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.22.2, and introduces a moon-shaped icon that users can tap to activate night mode manually.
 
Currently available to some beta testers, the feature is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

What is WhatsApp’s night mode?

The new night mode does not use filters or overlays, but instead leverages software-based image enhancement to boost brightness, clarity, and detail when photos are taken in dark or dim environments.
 
Once the app detects low-light conditions, a moon icon appears at the top of the camera screen. Tapping this icon activates night mode, allowing users to manually control when the feature is used, rather than relying on automatic detection. 

How does it work?

The night mode works by adjusting exposure settings, enhancing details in shadows, and reducing noise in low-light scenarios. It is particularly useful for indoor photography or night scenes where artificial lighting is limited.
 
However, the feature is not designed to fully correct extremely dark scenes, and results may vary depending on the level of available light. The enhancements are modest in very dark conditions, but still useful for capturing and sharing better-quality images directly from WhatsApp’s in-app camera.

Adds to recent visual upgrades

This update follows recent enhancements to the WhatsApp camera, including a filter button for applying real-time visual effects. While earlier features focused on image styling, the new night mode aims to improve performance in less-than-ideal lighting.
 
With this move, WhatsApp continues to reduce dependence on third-party camera apps for essential photo features, making media capture more seamless for users inside the app.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Tech NewsWhatsApp in IndiawhatsappWhatsApp update

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

