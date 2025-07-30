Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adobe updates Photoshop across platforms with new AI tools: What's new

Adobe Photoshop gets new features like Harmonize, generative upscale, and improved remove tool. With these, Adobe aim to simplify editing on Photoshop across desktop, web, and mobile platforms

Adobe's Harmonize feature

Adobe's Harmonize feature (Image: Adobe)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adobe has rolled out a new set of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features across Photoshop on desktop, web, and mobile. The latest update introduces tools such as Harmonize, generative upscale, and improved object removal capabilities through its remove tool. According to Adobe, all these features are built to streamline tasks like background clean-up, image enhancement, and seamless compositing. These features are focused on removing manual effort and accelerating workflows. 

Availability

These features are rolling out now in the Photoshop beta for desktop and web, and the latest mobile version is available on iOS.

Adobe Photoshop AI features: What is new

Harmonize

The new Harmonize feature blends the added objects into a scene by automatically matching lighting, colours, visual tone and shadows. This helps users create more realistic and seamless images with fewer manual adjustments. Harmonize is powered by Adobe Firefly Image Model. It is available in beta across Photoshop on desktop and web, and in early Access on mobile (iOS).
 

Generative upscale

Another addition is generative upscale, which lets users increase image resolution up to 8 megapixels without losing clarity. As per Adobe, this feature is helpful for improving older photos, prepping images for print, or adjusting visuals for different social media formats. This feature is also available in beta. 

Improved remove tool

Photoshop’s remove tool has also been upgraded using Adobe’s Firefly AI model. It can clean images with more precision and quality than ever before.  It can erase background clutter or fix product shots. Adobe said the improved remove tool not only eliminates unwanted elements but also generates realistic content that fills the gaps with better quality and accuracy.

Projects

A new feature called Projects (beta) lets users better organise and share their work. It gathers assets into one space so collaborators can access and work on them together. This removes the need to constantly send files back and forth. Whether a user is working on client campaigns or building mood boards, Projects helps keep their workflow streamlined and everything in one place.

Gen AI Model picker

For flexibility, Photoshop now offers a Gen AI Model Picker for its Generative Fill and Expand tools. Users can choose between different Firefly image models (Firefly Image 1 and Firefly Image 3) to get the style and output that fits their creative needs while using Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Generative Expand tools.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

