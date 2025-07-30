Adobe updates Photoshop across platforms with new AI tools: What's new

Adobe has rolled out a new set of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features across Photoshop on desktop, web, and mobile. The latest update introduces tools such as Harmonize, generative upscale, and improved object removal capabilities through its remove tool. According to Adobe, all these features are built to streamline tasks like background clean-up, image enhancement, and seamless compositing. These features are focused on removing manual effort and accelerating workflows.

Availability

These features are rolling out now in the Photoshop beta for desktop and web, and the latest mobile version is available on iOS.

Adobe Photoshop AI features: What is new

Harmonize

The new Harmonize feature blends the added objects into a scene by automatically matching lighting, colours, visual tone and shadows. This helps users create more realistic and seamless images with fewer manual adjustments. Harmonize is powered by Adobe Firefly Image Model. It is available in beta across Photoshop on desktop and web, and in early Access on mobile (iOS).

Generative upscale Another addition is generative upscale, which lets users increase image resolution up to 8 megapixels without losing clarity. As per Adobe, this feature is helpful for improving older photos, prepping images for print, or adjusting visuals for different social media formats. This feature is also available in beta. Improved remove tool Photoshop's remove tool has also been upgraded using Adobe's Firefly AI model. It can clean images with more precision and quality than ever before. It can erase background clutter or fix product shots. Adobe said the improved remove tool not only eliminates unwanted elements but also generates realistic content that fills the gaps with better quality and accuracy.