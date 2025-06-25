Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Chrome: How to move address bar to bottom side on Android and iOS

Google Chrome: How to move address bar to bottom side on Android and iOS

Now, Google allows Chrome users on Android and iOS to move the address bar to the bottom side of the screen. This customisation feature is aimed to make the browser UI easier for one-handed use

Address bar at the bottom in Chrome in Android
Address bar at the bottom in Chrome in Android (Image: Chrome)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Google has updated Chrome on Android to allow users to reposition the address bar at the bottom of the screen, a customisation feature it first rolled out on iOS platform in 2023. This enhancement aims to make the browser more accessible for one-handed use, especially on phones with large displays.
 
According to a Google, users can now shift the address bar along with the tab switcher, three-dot menu, and shortcut icons to the bottom of the Android screen. However, the traditional top placement remains available, making this a personalisation feature rather than a permanent design change.
 
“Depending on the size of your hand and your device, one address bar position may feel more comfortable than the other. We designed this update to give you the flexibility to choose your preferred location—so you can browse with more ease,” Google said.
 
The update is rolling out gradually and is expected to reach all users in the coming weeks. To access it, ensure that the Chrome browser for Android is updated to the latest version.

Google Chrome for Android

Follow the steps to move the address bar to the bottom side of the screen:
  • Tap and hold the address bar at the top until a menu appears.
  • Select ‘Move address bar to bottom’ option.
  • Choose this option from the menu to shift the bar.

To revert to the top:

  • Long-press the address bar again and select ‘Move address bar to top’.
  • How to reposition address bar on Chrome for Android through browser settings
  • Open Chrome settings – Tap Address Bar – Choose between Top or Bottom options.

Google Chrome for iOS

 
Follow the steps to move the address bar to the bottom side of the screen
  • Long-press the address bar and tap ‘Move address bar to bottom’.
  • To move it back to the top, repeat the process.
  • Alternatively, go to Chrome settings and tap on Address Bar option to change its position.
 

Topics :GoogleApple iPhoneGoogle Chrome AndroidGoogle chrorme

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

