Google Chrome: How to move address bar to bottom side on Android and iOS

Google has updated Chrome on Android to allow users to reposition the address bar at the bottom of the screen, a customisation feature it first rolled out on iOS platform in 2023. This enhancement aims to make the browser more accessible for one-handed use, especially on phones with large displays.

According to a Google, users can now shift the address bar along with the tab switcher, three-dot menu, and shortcut icons to the bottom of the Android screen. However, the traditional top placement remains available, making this a personalisation feature rather than a permanent design change.

“Depending on the size of your hand and your device, one address bar position may feel more comfortable than the other. We designed this update to give you the flexibility to choose your preferred location—so you can browse with more ease,” Google said.

The update is rolling out gradually and is expected to reach all users in the coming weeks. To access it, ensure that the Chrome browser for Android is updated to the latest version. Google Chrome for Android Follow the steps to move the address bar to the bottom side of the screen: Tap and hold the address bar at the top until a menu appears.

Select ‘Move address bar to bottom’ option.

Choose this option from the menu to shift the bar. To revert to the top: Long-press the address bar again and select ‘Move address bar to top’.

How to reposition address bar on Chrome for Android through browser settings

Open Chrome settings – Tap Address Bar – Choose between Top or Bottom options.