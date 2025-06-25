Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Design to camera upgrades and more, what to expect

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch later this year, and alleged images of the upcoming Apple smartphone have surfaced online offering a glimpse of its possible design changes. According to a report by 9To5Mac, a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro suggests a full-width camera bar at the rear marking a significant shift from Apple’s traditional corner camera bump.

The redesign lends the phone a sleeker and more symmetrical appearance, hinting at enhanced camera hardware and advanced imaging capabilities.

The leaked images show the device in black, with a raised camera bar stretching across the width of the phone. The module includes multiple sensors, indicating that Apple is prioritising camera improvements in this year’s Pro model.

ALSO READ: POCO F7 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery, from Rs 31,999 iPhone 17 Pro: Camera upgrades expected, too The report states that the iPhone 17 Pro may include several camera enhancements: A new 48MP telephoto lens, aimed at improving zoom quality and image clarity

Support for multi-camera video recording, enabling pro-level video production

An upgraded 24MP front-facing camera, expected to deliver sharper selfies and better video calls The iPhone 17 Pro will likely debut alongside other models in the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Air, which is tipped to feature a slimmer and lighter design.