Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Design to camera upgrades and more, what to expect

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Design to camera upgrades and more, what to expect

Alleged images of the iPhone 17 Pro have surfaced on the web, hinting at a wide camera bar design, 48MP telephoto lens, and 24MP front camera

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch later this year, and alleged images of the upcoming Apple smartphone have surfaced online offering a glimpse of its possible design changes. According to a report by 9To5Mac, a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro suggests a full-width camera bar at the rear marking a significant shift from Apple’s traditional corner camera bump.
 
The redesign lends the phone a sleeker and more symmetrical appearance, hinting at enhanced camera hardware and advanced imaging capabilities.
 
The leaked images show the device in black, with a raised camera bar stretching across the width of the phone. The module includes multiple sensors, indicating that Apple is prioritising camera improvements in this year’s Pro model.

iPhone 17 Pro: Camera upgrades expected, too

The report states that the iPhone 17 Pro may include several camera enhancements:
  • A new 48MP telephoto lens, aimed at improving zoom quality and image clarity
  • Support for multi-camera video recording, enabling pro-level video production
  • An upgraded 24MP front-facing camera, expected to deliver sharper selfies and better video calls
The iPhone 17 Pro will likely debut alongside other models in the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Air, which is tipped to feature a slimmer and lighter design.
 
Recently, another purported image of the iPhone 17 Pro appeared on the web with claims that Apple will use copper component, believed to be part of a new vapour chamber cooling system. This would be a departure from Apple’s current graphite-based heat dissipation methods.
Vapour chamber cooling works through a heat-evaporation cycle: liquid inside the chamber evaporates when heated, travels to cooler areas, condenses back into liquid, and recirculates. This enables faster and more efficient heat dissipation across the device, potentially improving thermal performance under heavy usage.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Windows 10 support ends in 2025, security updates will roll out till 2028

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 25 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Big bets: OpenAI nabbing Microsoft customers, fuelling partners' rivalry

Google rolls out experimental AI Mode in Search for Indian users

Tech Wrap June 24: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Google AI Mode, Vivo T4 Lite

Topics :Apple Apple iPhonesphotographycameras

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story