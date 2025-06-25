Apple iCloud back online after hours long outage hits Mail, Photos and more

Apple users experienced a widespread iCloud outage during the early hours of June 25, affecting a range of services including Photos, Find My, iCloud Mail, Web Apps and others. According to Apple’s system status page, the disruption began around 12 am IST and was resolved by 4:30 am. The company has since confirmed that all iCloud-based services are now operational worldwide.

Outage-tracking platform Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in reported issues around 1 am IST. Of these, 50 per cent of user reports were related to problems accessing iCloud Mail, while 44 per cent cited issues with retrieving files from iCloud Drive. An additional 6 per cent noted difficulties signing in to their iCloud accounts.

Several users also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to report the disruption. Some encountered error messages such as "There was a problem loading this content" when attempting to access files on Drive. Others said they were unable to sign into iCloud via the web or native apps, despite Apple's status page showing all services as functional at the time. Apple has not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the outage but has updated its system status dashboard to confirm that all affected services are now fully restored.