Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / ASUS TUF F16, ROG Strix G16 laptops with Nvidia RTX 5050 launched: Details

ASUS TUF F16, ROG Strix G16 laptops with Nvidia RTX 5050 launched: Details

ASUS launches the TUF F16 at Rs 1,24,990, refreshed and new ROG Strix G16 models at Rs 1,44,990 and Rs 1,59,990 in India, respectively. All three models are now available for purchase

ASUS TUF Gaming 16 ROG Strix G16 launched price in india specs

ASUS TUF Gaming 16, ASUS ROG Strix G16

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ASUS has expanded its TUF and ROG Strix lineup in India with the launch of the TUF Gaming F16, along with the ROG Strix G16 powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics. ASUS has also upgraded its existing ROG Strix G16 (G614) lineup by adding the refreshed RTX 5050 GPU. These premium-tier gaming laptops are available for purchase in India now.
 

ASUS TUF Gaming 16 and ROG Strix G16: Price and availability

  • ASUS TUF F16 (FX608JH-RV057WS): Rs 124,990 onwards
  • ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Rs 159,990 onwards
  • ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Rs 144,990 onwards
ASUS TUF F16 Colour: Jaeger Gray
 
ASUS ROG Strix G16 Colour: Eclipse Gray
  The aforementioned laptops are now available for purchase from ASUS e-store, ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, ROG stores, and select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. 

Also Read

ASUS TUF Gaming F16

ASUS launches new ROG, TUF series gaming laptops: Check price, details

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X (Image: Xbox)

Asus unveils ROG Ally handheld gaming consoles: What's new in 2025 models

Asus TUF and ROG series gaming desktops, new AiO PCs

Asus launches ROG, TUF series desktops and all-in-one PCs: Price and specs

Tech Wrap April 24

Tech Wrap April 24: ASUS's Vivobook, Sennheiser HD 505, WhatsApp's feature

ASUS Vivobook S14, S14 Flip (ASUS)

ASUS Vivobook S14, S14 Flip with Intel chips launched: Price and specs

 

ASUS TUF Gaming 16: Details

The TUF Gaming F16 is powered by Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and is offered with an 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. It has a 16-inch FHD+ display of a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage, and anti-glare coating. The laptop also includes a backlit keyboard with support for Copilot features and a 90Wh battery.
 

ASUS TUF Gaming 16: Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) IPS display, 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness
  • Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX
  • RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
  • Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Camera: 1080P FHD IR camera for Windows Hello
  • Audio: 2-speaker system, AI noise-canceling technology, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), Support Microsoft Cortana near field/far field (Microsoft service suspended in spring of 2023), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone
  • Battery : 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card
  • Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 with support for DisplayPort / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
  • MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity

ASUS Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Details

The ROG Strix G16 (G615) is powered by the Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics. It features a 16-inch 2.5K display with a 240Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, 500 nits peak brightness, and full DCI-P3 color coverage. The laptop includes a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a 90Wh battery.
 

ASUS Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) IPS-level ROG Nebula Display, 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, ROG Intelligent Cooling
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-14650HX
  • RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM, expandable up to 64GB, dual-channel supported
  • Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Camera: 1080P FHD IR camera for Windows Hello
  • Audio: 2-speaker system, Smart Amp Technology, AI noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone
  • Battery: 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card 
  • Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC (up to 40Gbps), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort / power delivery (up to 10Gbps), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps)
  • MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity

ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Details

The updated ROG Strix G16 (G614) is now equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB graphics and an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor. It features a 16-inch WUXGA 165Hz anti-glare display with full sRGB color coverage, a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a dedicated key for accessing AI features via Copilot.
 

ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) IPS-level display, 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, ROG Intelligent Cooling
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
  • RAM: 16GB DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM (8GB x2), expandable up to 64GB via 2x SO-DIMM slots
  • Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Camera: 1080P FHD camera
  • Audio: 2-speaker system, Smart Amp Technology, AI noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone
  • Battery: 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card
  • Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 2x USB 4 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / G-SYNC (one with power delivery), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps)
  • MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity

More From This Section

POCO F7

POCO F7 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery, from Rs 31,999

Vivo T4 Lite 5G

Vivo T4 Lite 5G launched with MediaTek D 6300: Check price, specs, more

OPPO K13x

OPPO K13x 5G with Dimensity 6300, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 11,999

Oakley Meta Glasses

After Ray-Ban, Meta partners with Oakley; unveils Oakley Meta HSTN glasses

Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo Y400 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7300, AI features launched: Specs

Topics : Asus ASUS ROG Asus gaming laptops Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon