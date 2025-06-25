ASUS TUF F16, ROG Strix G16 laptops with Nvidia RTX 5050 launched: Details

ASUS has expanded its TUF and ROG Strix lineup in India with the launch of the TUF Gaming F16, along with the ROG Strix G16 powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics. ASUS has also upgraded its existing ROG Strix G16 (G614) lineup by adding the refreshed RTX 5050 GPU. These premium-tier gaming laptops are available for purchase in India now.
ASUS TUF Gaming 16 and ROG Strix G16: Price and availability
- ASUS TUF F16 (FX608JH-RV057WS): Rs 124,990 onwards
- ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Rs 159,990 onwards
- ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Rs 144,990 onwards
ASUS TUF F16 Colour: Jaeger Gray
ASUS ROG Strix G16 Colour: Eclipse Gray
The aforementioned laptops are now available for purchase from ASUS e-store, ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, ROG stores, and select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.
ASUS TUF Gaming 16: Details
The TUF Gaming F16 is powered by Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and is offered with an 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. It has a 16-inch FHD+ display of a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage, and anti-glare coating. The laptop also includes a backlit keyboard with support for Copilot features and a 90Wh battery.
ASUS TUF Gaming 16: Specifications
- Display: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) IPS display, 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness
- Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX
- RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
- Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Camera: 1080P FHD IR camera for Windows Hello
- Audio: 2-speaker system, AI noise-canceling technology, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), Support Microsoft Cortana near field/far field (Microsoft service suspended in spring of 2023), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone
- Battery : 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card
- Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 with support for DisplayPort / G-SYNC (data speed up to 40Gbps), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
- MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity
ASUS Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Details
The ROG Strix G16 (G615) is powered by the Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics. It features a 16-inch 2.5K display with a 240Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, 500 nits peak brightness, and full DCI-P3 color coverage. The laptop includes a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a 90Wh battery.
ASUS Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Specifications
- Display: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) IPS-level ROG Nebula Display, 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, ROG Intelligent Cooling
- Processor: Intel Core i7-14650HX
- RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM, expandable up to 64GB, dual-channel supported
- Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Camera: 1080P FHD IR camera for Windows Hello
- Audio: 2-speaker system, Smart Amp Technology, AI noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone
- Battery: 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card
- Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC (up to 40Gbps), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort / power delivery (up to 10Gbps), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps)
- MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity
ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Details
The updated ROG Strix G16 (G614) is now equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB graphics and an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor. It features a 16-inch WUXGA 165Hz anti-glare display with full sRGB color coverage, a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a dedicated key for accessing AI features via Copilot.
ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Specifications
- Display: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) IPS-level display, 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, ROG Intelligent Cooling
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
- RAM: 16GB DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM (8GB x2), expandable up to 64GB via 2x SO-DIMM slots
- Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Camera: 1080P FHD camera
- Audio: 2-speaker system, Smart Amp Technology, AI noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification (for headphone), 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Built-in array microphone
- Battery: 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card
- Ports: 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, 2x USB 4 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / G-SYNC (one with power delivery), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps)
- MS Office: Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year + Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity