Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Design to camera upgrades and more, what to expect

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Design to camera upgrades and more, what to expect

Alleged images of the iPhone 17 Pro have surfaced on the web, hinting at a wide camera bar design, 48MP telephoto lens, and 24MP front camera

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch later this year, and alleged images of the upcoming Apple smartphone have surfaced online offering a glimpse of its possible design changes. According to a report by 9To5Mac, a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro suggests a full-width camera bar at the rear marking a significant shift from Apple’s traditional corner camera bump.
 
The redesign lends the phone a sleeker and more symmetrical appearance, hinting at enhanced camera hardware and advanced imaging capabilities.
 
The leaked images show the device in black, with a raised camera bar stretching across the width of the phone. The module includes multiple sensors, indicating that Apple is prioritising camera improvements in this year’s Pro model.
 

iPhone 17 Pro: Camera upgrades expected, too

The report states that the iPhone 17 Pro may include several camera enhancements:
  • A new 48MP telephoto lens, aimed at improving zoom quality and image clarity
  • Support for multi-camera video recording, enabling pro-level video production
  • An upgraded 24MP front-facing camera, expected to deliver sharper selfies and better video calls
The iPhone 17 Pro will likely debut alongside other models in the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Air, which is tipped to feature a slimmer and lighter design.
 
Recently, another purported image of the iPhone 17 Pro appeared on the web with claims that Apple will use copper component, believed to be part of a new vapour chamber cooling system. This would be a departure from Apple’s current graphite-based heat dissipation methods.
Vapour chamber cooling works through a heat-evaporation cycle: liquid inside the chamber evaporates when heated, travels to cooler areas, condenses back into liquid, and recirculates. This enables faster and more efficient heat dissipation across the device, potentially improving thermal performance under heavy usage.
 

Topics : Apple Apple iPhones photography cameras

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

