Windows 10 support ends in 2025, security updates will roll out till 2028

Microsoft has confirmed that it will end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. However, users will get Microsoft 365 apps' security and feature updates and Defender updates till 2028

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
In a significant update for millions of users using Windows 10, Microsoft has announced that it will end support for the operating system by October 14, 2025. However, it confirmed that users will continue to receive certain critical updates until 2028.
 
According to a blog post from Microsoft, Windows 10 users will continue to get Microsoft 365 apps updates, Defender Antivirus updates, and extended security updates even after the official support for Windows 10 ends.

What’s changing

After October 2025, Microsoft will stop providing security patches, feature updates, and technical support for Windows 10. This means the system itself will not be maintained or improved further.
 
However, two major services will continue working safely on Windows 10 devices for several more years:

Microsoft 365 Apps (like Word, Excel, Outlook)

  • These apps will receive security updates until October 10, 2028.
  • Feature updates (i.e., new tools or interface improvements) will be available until August 2026.

Microsoft Defender Antivirus

 
Security intelligence updates will be delivered through October 2028, helping users stay protected from new types of malware and viruses.
 
This means users who rely on Microsoft’s built-in antivirus and productivity apps can continue doing so securely for a while longer, even if they don’t upgrade to Windows 11 immediately.

What users should do next

While basic protections remain in place, Microsoft still strongly encourages upgrading to Windows 11 for better performance, stronger security, and access to new AI-powered features like Copilot.
 
To check if your PC can run Windows 11, go to:
  • Settings – Update & Security – Windows Update 
OR
  • Use the PC Health Check app available from Microsoft.
  For those unable to switch right away, Microsoft is offering an Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which gives additional critical updates after the 2025 deadline — either through a small fee or free options (like redeeming Microsoft Rewards points).
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Windows 10Microsoft Windows 10Microsoft Windows 10 update

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

