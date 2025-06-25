Windows 10 support ends in 2025, security updates will roll out till 2028

After October 2025, Microsoft will stop providing security patches, feature updates, and technical support for Windows 10. This means the system itself will not be maintained or improved further.

However, two major services will continue working safely on Windows 10 devices for several more years:

Microsoft 365 Apps (like Word, Excel, Outlook)

These apps will receive security updates until October 10, 2028.

Feature updates (i.e., new tools or interface improvements) will be available until August 2026.

Microsoft Defender Antivirus

Security intelligence updates will be delivered through October 2028, helping users stay protected from new types of malware and viruses.

This means users who rely on Microsoft’s built-in antivirus and productivity apps can continue doing so securely for a while longer, even if they don’t upgrade to Windows 11 immediately.