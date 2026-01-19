Google's Gemini app gets 'Answer now' option: What is it and how it works

Google has rolled out a new “Answer now” option in the Gemini app , giving users a way to get responses without waiting for the system’s full reasoning process to complete. The option appears next to the loading indicator when users select its Pro or Thinking models, allowing them to bypass the longer response generation step and receive an answer almost immediately. The option does not show up when using the Fast model.

How does Gemini’s “Answer Now” option work

Gemini offered the option to skip in-depth reasoning while it is set to process information through Thinking and Pro models. Now, the skip option has been replaced to Answer now, which appears next to the spinning status indicator.

ALSO READ: Now, Google lets you change your account email address: Here's how to do it When the button is tapped, Gemini displays a prompt informing users that it is skipping the in-depth thinking phase before delivering the response. Importantly, Google indicates that the answer is still generated using the model originally selected by the user, rather than switching to a faster model in the background. Since the model remains the same as we selected therefore, it would be safe to assume that the response that Gemini will generate will be different from what it would have given had we used the Fast model instead.

The feature is now being rolled out across Android, iOS, and the web, and is available on both free and paid Gemini accounts. The report noted that the wording of “Answer Now” for iOS may still reflect the older terminology in some cases. Google revises Thinking and Pro model limits Last week, Google changed how daily prompt limits worked for Pro and Thinking users. Previously, both models drew from a shared quota, meaning extensive use of one would eat into the prompt allowance of the other. This approach often led to uncertainty, particularly for users who preferred to allocate specific models to different types of tasks.